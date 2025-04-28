Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Care round-up: Fife nursery worker’s child spycam video and Angus home toilet failures

We take a look at the latest reports for care workers, homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Andrew Robson
A Fife nursery worker who was struck off and a Kirremuir care home that failed to achieve required improvements feature in this week’s care round-up.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate and Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Care Inspectorate is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Meanwhile, the SSSC monitors the conduct of registered care workers.

Hazel Keeton, Glenrothes

Fife nursery worker Hazel Keeton has been struck off after being caught with disturbing images involving children on a webcam.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) removed Hazel Keeton from the register after she was caught by police in 2023.

Police found the webcam, disguised as an alarm clock, which linked to an app containing videos of a young girl.

The SSSC informed Keeton her behaviour fell “at the highest end of the scale of seriousness”.

She was also put on the sex offenders register for two years.

Lisden, Kirriemuir

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – 4
  • Planning – 4

Inspection date

March 31

A Kirremuir care home failed to meet required improvements involving toilet facilities.

The latest report was a follow-up to requirements from a complaint investigation on September 10 2024.

Back then, a complaint was upheld on several issues at the home, including inadequate facilities and treatment.

Officials identified concerns linked to staffing and “malodorous conditions” while carrying out the complaint investigation.

These concerns were addressed shortly afterwards.

However, the home was also instructed to carry out a full assessment of the toilet facilities and develop an improvement plan by January 31 2025.

Inspectors said this requirement has not been met.

The Care Inspectorate were “not satisfied” that a meaningful consultation exercise with stakeholders had been carried out or used to inform any change.

Lisden now has until May 25 to meet the requirements.

A spokesperson for BCG said: “We are actively consulting with relatives on their thoughts toward the en-suite facilities and will continue to do so.

“Those relatives we have consulted with so far have no concerns.

“As always, our BCG Lisden team, which has a strong reputation for its care, is focused on the utmost health and wellbeing of our residents.”

Henderson House, Dalgety Bay

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – not assessed
  • Planning – not assessed

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – Not assessed
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – not assessed
  • Planning – not assessed

Inspection date

April 16

During a previous visit in January, inspectors found senior staff did not communicate about out-of-date controlled medicine at the Dalgety Bay home.

Additionally, some residents did not receive prescribed medication because it was out of stock.

And people who were asleep were also missing out on medicine.

The watchdog issued several requirements to be completed by March 28, most of which have now been met.

The latest report says “significant improvements” have been made at the home.

Fintry and Friends Out of School Care, Dundee

Previous ratings

  • Care and support – 6
  • Environment – not assessed
  • Staffing – not assessed
  • Management and leadership – not assessed

Inspection date

March 14

Fintry Primary School, Dundee

No quality grades have been given in the latest report as the inspection report was part of a pilot test alongside Education Scotland.

Inspectors said children were happy, settled and confident in the setting and experienced caring interactions from staff.

However, officials said medication processes should be improved.

They advised that medication paperwork should be developed to ensure information is in line with best practice guidance.

The report read: “Medication should be in its original packaging and consent forms should be fully completed for all medication”

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.

