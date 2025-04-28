A Fife nursery worker who was struck off and a Kirremuir care home that failed to achieve required improvements feature in this week’s care round-up.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate and Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Care Inspectorate is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Meanwhile, the SSSC monitors the conduct of registered care workers.

Hazel Keeton, Glenrothes

Fife nursery worker Hazel Keeton has been struck off after being caught with disturbing images involving children on a webcam.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) removed Hazel Keeton from the register after she was caught by police in 2023.

Police found the webcam, disguised as an alarm clock, which linked to an app containing videos of a young girl.

The SSSC informed Keeton her behaviour fell “at the highest end of the scale of seriousness”.

She was also put on the sex offenders register for two years.

Lisden, Kirriemuir

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 4

Staff – 3

Setting – 4

Planning – 4

Inspection date

March 31

A Kirremuir care home failed to meet required improvements involving toilet facilities.

The latest report was a follow-up to requirements from a complaint investigation on September 10 2024.

Back then, a complaint was upheld on several issues at the home, including inadequate facilities and treatment.

Officials identified concerns linked to staffing and “malodorous conditions” while carrying out the complaint investigation.

These concerns were addressed shortly afterwards.

However, the home was also instructed to carry out a full assessment of the toilet facilities and develop an improvement plan by January 31 2025.

Inspectors said this requirement has not been met.

The Care Inspectorate were “not satisfied” that a meaningful consultation exercise with stakeholders had been carried out or used to inform any change.

Lisden now has until May 25 to meet the requirements.

A spokesperson for BCG said: “We are actively consulting with relatives on their thoughts toward the en-suite facilities and will continue to do so.

“Those relatives we have consulted with so far have no concerns.

“As always, our BCG Lisden team, which has a strong reputation for its care, is focused on the utmost health and wellbeing of our residents.”

Henderson House, Dalgety Bay

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Setting – not assessed

Planning – not assessed

New ratings

Wellbeing – Not assessed

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

Setting – not assessed

Planning – not assessed

Inspection date

April 16

During a previous visit in January, inspectors found senior staff did not communicate about out-of-date controlled medicine at the Dalgety Bay home.

Additionally, some residents did not receive prescribed medication because it was out of stock.

And people who were asleep were also missing out on medicine.

The watchdog issued several requirements to be completed by March 28, most of which have now been met.

The latest report says “significant improvements” have been made at the home.

Fintry and Friends Out of School Care, Dundee

Previous ratings

Care and support – 6

Environment – not assessed

Staffing – not assessed

Management and leadership – not assessed

Inspection date

March 14

No quality grades have been given in the latest report as the inspection report was part of a pilot test alongside Education Scotland.

Inspectors said children were happy, settled and confident in the setting and experienced caring interactions from staff.

However, officials said medication processes should be improved.

They advised that medication paperwork should be developed to ensure information is in line with best practice guidance.

The report read: “Medication should be in its original packaging and consent forms should be fully completed for all medication”

