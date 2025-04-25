The SNP have swept to victory in a Fife Council by-election.

Lynda Holton took the Glenrothes Central and Thornton seat, previously held for 18 years by veteran SNP councillor Ross Vettraino, who died in February.

Ms Holton secured 790 more first preference votes than Labour’s Maciej Dokurno, who came second, and was elected in the fourth round of transfers.

Turnout was low at 24.2%, with 3,050 votes cast.

The result comes nine months after Labour’s Richard Baker won the Glenrothes Westminster seat from the SNP, with a majority of 2,954.

Ms Holton said: “This is a by-election none of us wanted.

“I know my predecessor Councillor Ross Vettraino was highly respected, not only across the political divide but, more importantly, in all the communities of this ward, to whom he was devoted to the very end.

Ms Holton said Mr Vettraino set a “gold standard” as a councillor.

And she pledged to meet that standard every day.

First Minister John Swinney wrote on X: “Huge @theSNP win in Glenrothes Central and Thornton by-election with 47.6% of first preference votes, more than DOUBLE the Labour vote.

“Well done to Cllr Lynda Holton and her team on an outstanding victory.”

‘Determined to deliver on commitments’

Ms Holton also paid tribute to her husband, Fife Council’s SNP leader Craig Walker, saying his support had been invaluable.

And she added: “Finally, and most importantly, I would like to thank the voters of Glenrothes Central and Thornton for the faith they have placed in me.

“I will work hard to represent you all to the best of my ability.”

During the election campaign, Ms Holton pledged to work to preserve local services, including education and childcare.

And she said tackling anti-social behaviour would be a particular focus.

She added: “During this by-election campaign I have committed only to what I can realistically achieve for the residents of this ward and I am determined to deliver on this commitment.”

Full Glenrothes Central and Thornton by-election result

The by-election result means the Fife Council minority Labour administration still has 19 members compared to the SNP’s 34.

The Liberal Democrats have 13 councillors and there are eight Conservatives and one independent.

The full Glenrothes Central and Thornton result (first preferences)

Maciej Dokurno (Labour) – 649

Lynda Holton (SNP) – 1,439

Fiona Leslie (Conservative) – 185

Ed Scotcher (Liberal Democrat) – 207

Ian Smith (Reform) – 541