Gallery: Muddy running at MacTuff kids event at Knockhill

Hundreds turned out as MacTuff Kids event took place at Knockhill Racing Circuit on Saturday

On the day a series of challenging races took place, beginning with the adult 10K, followed by the 5K and finally the 3K kids & adult challenge brought families together for a joint race.

Participants navigated a variety of obstacles and muddy terrain. The course was thoughtfully designed to accommodate a wide range of abilities with the joint race featuring a mud and obstacle course designed for children aged 5 to 16 accompanied by an adult.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougal was there to capture the action.