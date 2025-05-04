Gallery: Muddy running at MacTuff kids event at Knockhill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Muddy running at MacTuff kids event at Knockhill

Families tackled challenging courses together, making it a fun-filled day for all.

MacTuff Kids FIFE 2025 event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
MacTuff Kids FIFE 2025 event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie & Emma Grady

Hundreds turned out as MacTuff Kids event took place at Knockhill Racing Circuit on Saturday

On the day a series of challenging races took place, beginning with the adult 10K, followed by the 5K and finally the 3K kids & adult challenge brought families together for a joint race.

Participants navigated a variety of obstacles and muddy terrain. The course was thoughtfully designed to accommodate a wide range of abilities with the joint race featuring a mud and obstacle course designed for children aged 5 to 16 accompanied by an adult.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougal was there to capture the action. 

Mark McDonald with son Max (aged 7) from Perth.
Craig Mitchell and son Theo Mitchell (aged 7) from Perth.
Abby MacLeod (aged 10) followed by mum Nicole MacLeod from Falkirk.
Nicole MacLeod with children Abby (aged 10) and Jack (aged 11) from Falkirk.
Left to right is Mark Reilly, Mhairi Reilly and son Ollie Reilly (aged 8) from Perth.
Michael Cowan and son Aiden Stewart (aged 13) from Livingstone.
Gordon Mcready, Lynn Mcready and son Jamie Mcready (aged 8) from Stonehouse.
Mark Brader with son Kinley (aged 10) from Edinburgh.
Gordon Mcready, Lynn Mcready and son Jamie (aged 8) from Stonehouse.
Fun and mud!
MacTuff Kids FIFE 2025 event.
MacTuff Kids FIFE 2025 event.
Mhairi Reilly, son Ollie Reilly (aged 8) and Mark Reilly from Perth.
Nicole MacLeod with daughter Abby (aged 10) from Falkirk.
Grounds of Knockhill Racing Circuit Ltd.
Mark Brader with son Kinley (aged 10) from Edinburgh.
Craig Mitchell from Perth waves to a spectator.
Aiden Stewart (aged 13)
Scaling the wall.
MacTuff Kids FIFE 2025 event.
Mud everywhere!
Before the race.
The warm up.
Stuck in the mud.
MacTuff Kids FIFE 2025 event.
MacTuff Kids FIFE 2025 event.
MacTuff Kids FIFE 2025 event.
MacTuff Kids FIFE 2025 event.

 

