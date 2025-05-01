Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans for 700 student beds in St Andrews set for approval

Councillors will rule on the latest planning application for the former Madras site at Kilrymont, St Andrews, next week.

By Claire Warrender
How the student apartment blocks will look at Kilrymont, St Andrews.
An image of the proposed student apartment block at Kilrymont, St Andrews. Image: Fife Planning Portal

Plans for more than 700 student beds at the former Madras College site in St Andrews have been recommended for approval.

Scotsman Developments want to build accommodation across four blocks at Kilrymont.

They would sit alongside 208 student bedrooms already created in the main school building.

Inside the completed first phase following development of the main Madras school building. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A further 287 are under construction.

Councillors will meet to discuss the latest proposal on Wednesday afternoon.

As well as student accommodation, phase three includes cycle and bin storage.

Roads, parking and landscaping are also proposed for the site in the south of St Andrews.

However, affordable housing once mooted by another developer is not included.

Objections and backing for St Andrews proposal

Thirty-four people have objected to the Kilrymont planning application.

Concerns include the lack of mainstream housing, concerns over out of term use and the impact on existing residents.

However, the bid also received 19 letters of support from people who say the work already undertaken on the site is of good quality.

Townhouses also form part of the St Andrews student accommodation proposal
Townhouses also form part of the St Andrews student accommodation proposal. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

Supporters also hope hundreds of extra student beds will ease pressure on mainstream housing in St Andrews.

The accommodation includes three sets of three-storey townhouses in the east, west and north of the site.

Cycle storage proposed for the St Andrews student accommodation plan
Cycle storage at the proposed St Andrews student accommodation campus in St Andrews. Image: Fife Planning Portal

It also proposes two four-storey apartment blocks in the centre and west.

A swimming pool and gym contained in the original plan will now likely come forward as a separate application.

‘A new generation of student accommodation’

In a report to next week’s north east planning committee, officer Sarah Hyndman says the development would consist of modern architecture with traditional elements.

A central greenspace would be at the site’s heart, and public art and a performance space are also included.

The Kilrymont development aims to address an acute shortage of student accommodation across St Andrews.

Developers said they looked beyond the UK for inspiration.

And they focused on creating a “campus-like” environment similar to those found in the USA and Scandinavia.

Ashley Gibbons, who oversaw the launch of the first phase last year, described it as “a new generation of student accommodation”.

