Plans for more than 700 student beds at the former Madras College site in St Andrews have been recommended for approval.

Scotsman Developments want to build accommodation across four blocks at Kilrymont.

They would sit alongside 208 student bedrooms already created in the main school building.

A further 287 are under construction.

Councillors will meet to discuss the latest proposal on Wednesday afternoon.

As well as student accommodation, phase three includes cycle and bin storage.

Roads, parking and landscaping are also proposed for the site in the south of St Andrews.

However, affordable housing once mooted by another developer is not included.

Objections and backing for St Andrews proposal

Thirty-four people have objected to the Kilrymont planning application.

Concerns include the lack of mainstream housing, concerns over out of term use and the impact on existing residents.

However, the bid also received 19 letters of support from people who say the work already undertaken on the site is of good quality.

Supporters also hope hundreds of extra student beds will ease pressure on mainstream housing in St Andrews.

The accommodation includes three sets of three-storey townhouses in the east, west and north of the site.

It also proposes two four-storey apartment blocks in the centre and west.

A swimming pool and gym contained in the original plan will now likely come forward as a separate application.

‘A new generation of student accommodation’

In a report to next week’s north east planning committee, officer Sarah Hyndman says the development would consist of modern architecture with traditional elements.

A central greenspace would be at the site’s heart, and public art and a performance space are also included.

The Kilrymont development aims to address an acute shortage of student accommodation across St Andrews.

Developers said they looked beyond the UK for inspiration.

And they focused on creating a “campus-like” environment similar to those found in the USA and Scandinavia.

Ashley Gibbons, who oversaw the launch of the first phase last year, described it as “a new generation of student accommodation”.