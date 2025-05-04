Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Motorists face delays on Queensferry Crossing after two-vehicle crash

The collision happened on the M90 southbound on Sunday evening.

By James Simpson
Emergency services were called to the M90 southbound on Sunday. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Emergency services were called to the M90 southbound on Sunday. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Motorists were facing delays on the Queensferry Crossing after a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the M90 southbound just after the Rosyth junction in Fife at around 5.40pm on Sunday.

Transport Scotland said the slip road at junction 1B southbound was closed for nearly two hours as a result of the collision.

The junction reopened at 7.29pm.

The northbound carriageway was unaffected during the incident.

It’s understood there was at least one casualty at the scene.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service initially dispatched three appliances to the scene.

A spokesman said: “We received reports of a two-vehicle accident on the southbound carriageway at 5.41pm.

“Appliances from Dunfermline and Lochgelly were dispatched to the scene.

“Two crews were stood down and the crew from Dunfermline made one vehicle safe.

“We received the stop message at 6.05pm.”

More from Fife

MacTuff Kids FIFE 2025 event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Gallery: Muddy running at MacTuff kids event at Knockhill
Ross, ALysa and Reuben (2) enjoy the rugby at Howe of Fife Rugby Club in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Howe of Fife host Rugby 7s tournament at Duffus Park in…
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. The Bawbee staff pose with their award. Picture shows; Bawbee. Dundee. Supplied by The Bawbee/Facebook Date; 04/05/2025
Fife and Stirlingshire bars win big at prestigious industry awards
Station Road, Glenrothes
Woman, 33, charged after Fife dog attack
Fife crime author Marion Todd
Fife crime author Marion Todd fears for career after 'theft' of work to train…
Ally McCoist playing cricket at Elie beach. Image Steven Brown/DC Thomson
Fife cricket fans bowled over as Ally McCoist stars in beach match
Ziggy's owners Phil and Annie Wishart are retiring from their St Andrews restaurant after 42 years
Rock-themed St Andrews restaurant Ziggy's closing after 42 years
To go with story by Bryan Copland. Fife Council to build new homes in Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly Picture shows; Fife Council to build new homes in Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly. NA. Supplied by Fife Council Date; Unknown
Work to start on 41 new council homes in Dunfermline
Carnegie Primary School
Warning to Dunfermline parents after child hit by car outside primary school
Pettycur beach in Kinghorn.
19 youths now charged over 'gang attack' on teenagers near Fife beach

Conversation