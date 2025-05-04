Motorists were facing delays on the Queensferry Crossing after a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the M90 southbound just after the Rosyth junction in Fife at around 5.40pm on Sunday.

Transport Scotland said the slip road at junction 1B southbound was closed for nearly two hours as a result of the collision.

The junction reopened at 7.29pm.

The northbound carriageway was unaffected during the incident.

It’s understood there was at least one casualty at the scene.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service initially dispatched three appliances to the scene.

A spokesman said: “We received reports of a two-vehicle accident on the southbound carriageway at 5.41pm.

“Appliances from Dunfermline and Lochgelly were dispatched to the scene.

“Two crews were stood down and the crew from Dunfermline made one vehicle safe.

“We received the stop message at 6.05pm.”