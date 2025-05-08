Mystery surrounds the appearance of dozens of cats all across Fife.

The Kingdom is no stranger to a big cat conundrum – everyone remembers the Beast of Balbirnie.

Now motorists are baffled by the appearance of cat stencils on road signs and street sides.

A post on Fife Jammers’ Facebook page attracted more than 500 reactions and over 100 comments.

It asked: “Would love to know who the stencil artist is. This one is in Glenrothes but I’ve seen one in Kirkcaldy too.”

And a post by Alan Kimmitt on the Glenrothes Awareness page also attracted hundreds of reactions. It said: “Loving this wee cat on the sign next to Riverside Park. Looks great when caught in headlights at night.”

As well as being stencilled into the grime of street signs, more colourful versions of the cat emblem have appeared at the sides of roads across Fife.

The feline artworks have the internet buzzing with speculation. On the Fife Jammers site Andy Little said: “They’re up Ladybank/Cupar way too. Seen a dude with a high vis vest on with the same symbol the day they appeared…no clue what they are.”

Meanwhile Maxine Bell commented: “Fife’s own budget Banksy!”

Cat spotters

Irene Pearson spotted one on a bus shelter in Falkland and several people have seen them on Kirkcaldy Promenade.

Another comment links the cat stencils to a radio and newspaper campaign called “new cat on the block” which has a website and QR code.

Visiting the website does not satisfy your cat curiosity, however. It merely leads to a link where you can register for email updates on the mystery.

Among the locations where the cat art has been spotted are: Cluny, Thornton, Melville Lodges roundabout, the A92 dual carriageway, the road between Aberdour and Dalgety Bay, Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath, Leslie, and various laybys throughout Fife.

All together there appear to be more than 100 cats out there.

The cat campaign may have had at least one unintended consequence, however. More than half of the online comments express disgust at how filthy Fife’s road signs are.