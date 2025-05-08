Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fifers ‘feline’ baffled by mysterious cats appearing all over the Kingdom

Images of cats have appeared on roads and signs across Fife.

Some of the cat art that has appeared on roadsides in Fife and caused fevered speculation.
Some of the cat art that has appeared on roadsides in Fife and caused fevered speculation.
By Jack McKeown

Mystery surrounds the appearance of dozens of cats all across Fife.

The Kingdom is no stranger to a big cat conundrum – everyone remembers the Beast of Balbirnie.

Now motorists are baffled by the appearance of cat stencils on road signs and street sides.

A post on Fife Jammers’ Facebook page attracted more than 500 reactions and over 100 comments.

The internet is abuzz with speculation.

It asked: “Would love to know who the stencil artist is. This one is in Glenrothes but I’ve seen one in Kirkcaldy too.”

And a post by Alan Kimmitt on the Glenrothes Awareness page also attracted hundreds of reactions. It said: “Loving this wee cat on the sign next to Riverside Park. Looks great when caught in headlights at night.”

As well as being stencilled into the grime of street signs, more colourful versions of the cat emblem have appeared at the sides of roads across Fife.

Colourful cats are appearing on roadways across Fife.

The feline artworks have the internet buzzing with speculation. On the Fife Jammers site Andy Little said: “They’re up Ladybank/Cupar way too. Seen a dude with a high vis vest on with the same symbol the day they appeared…no clue what they are.”

Meanwhile Maxine Bell commented: “Fife’s own budget Banksy!”

Cat spotters

Irene Pearson spotted one on a bus shelter in Falkland and several people have seen them on Kirkcaldy Promenade.

Another comment links the cat stencils to a radio and newspaper campaign called “new cat on the block” which has a website and QR code.

The new cat on the block logo and QR code.

Visiting the website does not satisfy your cat curiosity, however. It merely leads to a link where you can register for email updates on the mystery.

Among the locations where the cat art has been spotted are: Cluny, Thornton, Melville Lodges roundabout, the A92 dual carriageway, the road between Aberdour and Dalgety Bay, Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath, Leslie, and various laybys throughout Fife.

The cat art has highlighted how many street signs need a wash.

All together there appear to be more than 100 cats out there.

The cat campaign may have had at least one unintended consequence, however. More than half of the online comments express disgust at how filthy Fife’s road signs are.

 

 

