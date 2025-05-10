Can local art heroes the Mach brothers and Jack Vettriano save Methil Heritage Centre?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Articles

Can local art heroes the Mach brothers and Jack Vettriano save Methil Heritage Centre?

Methil's new Wonder Store exhibition, also featuring work by Phill Jupitus and Richard Jobson, digs deep into local nostalgia. But it also aims to make locals, of all ages, proud of their Levenmouth roots.

David and Robert Mach setting up at Methil Heritage Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
David and Robert Mach setting up at Methil Heritage Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Michael Alexander

Methil is a town steeped in rich social history, built on the hard graft of its mining, dock and industrial communities.

Yet too often, that legacy is buried beneath modern-day headlines of socio-economic deprivation.

The narrative that surrounds Methil – and the wider Levenmouth area – has for too long been shaped by what it’s lost, not what it still holds: resilience, community spirit and a deep cultural heritage.

It’s this history – intimate, industrious and often overlooked – that the newly launched Wonder Store exhibition at Methil Heritage Centre seeks not only to honour, but to use as a springboard for regeneration and community pride.

Rachel-Jane Morrison of ON Fife (left) with David and Robert Mach at Methil Heritage Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Renowned local sculptor Robert Mach, who grew up just a stone’s throw from the heritage centre with his internationally acclaimed sculptor brother David, is the driving force behind Wonder Store.

The idea came to him last December, during a casual visit to the building – once Lower Methil’s bustling Post Office.

Spotting that the centre had reopened after its long Covid-induced closure, Robert popped in and started chatting with ON Fife community engagement coordinator Rachel-Jane Morrison.

That simple exchange sparked something far bigger than either could have predicted.

Jack Vettriano and the significance of Methil Heritage Centre to the Machs

“My brother and I were brought up nearby and used the centre often when it was a busy Post Office in a very busy High Street,” Robert explains.

“I initially thought of proposing an exhibition with David, Phill Jupitus, and another Methil artist, Gary Miller, who lives close to the heritage centre.

“The four of us had shown together in Pittenweem previously.

“That’s when David and I began thinking about who else might be interested in joining us.”

Jack Vettriano, another Methil native, seemed an obvious choice. Their fathers had both been coal miners.

The late Jack Vettriano. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Although Jack didn’t wish to become directly involved in the show, Robert secured the loan of one of his works from the Fife Collections Centre.

Jack’s ill health, later made clear by his death aged 73 in March, became a poignant part of the story.

Self Portrait by Jack Vettriano. Image: Robert Mach

“I asked a few more artists if they’d be interested in a group show,” Robert continues.

“I told them about the centre and its uncertain future.

“They were keen to get involved – not just to help, but to enjoy the opportunity of exhibiting together.”

What other artists are involved – and do you remember the Wonder Store in Methil?

Soon, the contributor list swelled to include major names like Kate Downie RSA, Richard Jobson of The Skids, Susan McGill and comedian Phill Jupitus – who lives in Pittenweem.

He also got on board the late William Gear, a renowned but under-recognised artist who also hailed from Methil.

The exhibition’s name, Wonder Store, is a nostalgic nod to a long-lost Methil institution: a sprawling department shop from Robert’s youth that seemed to sell everything.

Artists (from left) Dot Heart, David Mach, Ailsa Magnus, Robert Mach, Gillian McFarland and Gary Miller. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“I remember when Lower Methil was alive with work – docks, mining, oil rig building – and the High Street had shops all the way down,” Robert recalls.

“The most exciting shop was the Wonder Store. It was a collection of buildings, like a big department store spread out along the road. You could go in through haberdashery and end up coming out through the ladies’ underwear section five doors down.

Wonder Store, Methil High Street, 1973. Image: DC Thomson.

“I’m sure being a child made it seem even grander, and my memory may be part fantasy – but it felt like you could buy anything there.”

Having opened on May 2 and running until June 27, Wonder Store is more than an exhibition.

Artists hang works. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It features artwork, workshops, talks, and a special ‘meet the artists’ day on May 18.

Several participants are also developing site-specific or entirely new works.

But it’s also a bid to breathe life into Methil Heritage Centre itself.

Without increased community engagement, the building could face an uncertain future.

Why is the future of Methil Heritage Centre so important to the community?

Rachel-Jane Morrison, 32, of ON Fife, has been central to reshaping the centre’s identity since it reopened in April 2024. She sees the exhibition as potentially transformative.

“We now follow what we call the ‘Of, By, For All’ approach,” says the former Methilhill Primary and Buckhaven High School pupil, who studied at the Royal Conservatoire in Glasgow.

“Everything we do is viewed through the lens of being of the community, by the community and for the community.”

Gone is the dusty image of heritage as static or exclusive. In its place is a vibrant community hub.

Rachel-Jane Morrison of ON Fife. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Already, the centre has hosted events for International Women’s Day with author Val McDermid, built a 2m x 3m Lego model of the old Bayview stadium in partnership with Historic Environment Scotland and engaged younger audiences via school collaborations and creative workshops.

“What we’re doing,” Rachel-Jane explains: “is actively listening to Methil. If someone brings in a photo, a train ticket, or just a story, we treat it as heritage – because it is.”

Rachel-Jane Morrison of ON Fife. Image: Michael Alexander.

This ethos of inclusivity is perhaps why Wonder Store feels so vital. The Methil Heritage Centre is one of the few remaining multi-use cultural spaces in the area, offering gallery, studio, and museum experiences under one roof.

Its continued existence is about more than numbers – it’s about convincing funders and stakeholders that Methil deserves a space to share its story, in its own words.

It’s about showing local people, especially the young, that they have something to be proud of.

Showing that ‘Methil matters’

Artistically, Wonder Store is bold and eclectic. There’s no prescribed theme – each artist contributes works that reflect their relationship with the area. That creative freedom gives the show its unique identity: part homage, part celebration, part defiant declaration that Methil matters.

It also ties into a growing, county-wide movement, led by creatives like Kate Downie and Gillian MacFarland, who launched ArtMovesFife.

Ailsa Magnus and Gillian McFarland. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Their vision? A Fife filled with cultural trails and local tourism, where creativity touches every corner, from St Andrews to Buckhaven.

Robert and David Mach are even exploring large-scale legacy projects – a towering sculpture of a miner in Levenmouth, or a string of installations along the Fife Coastal Path.

‘If you’re local, you’ve got to be vocal’

In previous roles with the National Theatre of Scotland, the Lyceum, the Traverse, and six years teaching theatre and radio drama in Scottish prisons, Rachel-Jane often crossed the Forth bridges out of Fife to work – only to return to the Methil house she grew up in.

Eventually, the pattern struck her. “There needs to be more here,” she says simply.

That’s why projects like Wonder Store matter. Not just for who’s involved, but because of where it’s happening – and who it’s for.

Rachel-Jane Morrison (left) with museum assistant Hannah Draper at Methil Heritage Centre, which used to be Methil Post Office. Image: Michael Alexander.

Of course, challenges remain. Arts funding grows ever more precarious, and even with ON Fife’s sustainability agreements lasting until 2026, the centre’s future isn’t guaranteed beyond that.

But as Rachel-Jane says: “If you’re local, you’ve got to be vocal.”

“The bridges out of Fife represent a chance to go elsewhere,” she reflects.

“But you don’t have to. It can happen here. And I think we’re getting closer to building that culture. We’ll get even closer if people keep engaging with their own heritage, culture and the arts.”

Conversation