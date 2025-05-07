Police search Glenrothes school after ‘hoax bomb threat’

Police carried out a search at a Glenrothes high school after a “hoax bomb threat”.

Officers were called to Auchmuty High School on Tuesday morning, where they carried out a search of the building on Dovecot Road.

Nothing was found and the school was deemed safe.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 7.35am on Tuesday, police were made aware of a threatening communication made to a high school in Glenrothes.

“Following a search of the school grounds, there is no evidence to suggest the threat was credible.

“Inquiries into the incident are continuing.”

‘Hoax bomb threat’ at Glenrothes school

An email from Auchmuty High School to parents on Tuesday said: “Prior to the school opening this morning, we received a hoax bomb threat, which required police presence to ensure the safety of our outer premises.

“The school was locked down throughout the long weekend and no alarms were triggered during this time.

“Consequently, police focused their attention on the perimeter of the building.

“As you are aware, we are required to follow the advice of the police in such situations.

“They have assured us that there is no risk to our safety, and no further action is required from us at this time.

“We are mindful just now of those young people sitting exams and the need for a calm and orderly school.

“If you have any concerns or questions, please do not hesitate to get in touch.”

The incident comes after a teenager was arrested following an alleged bomb threat at a school in Fife – which cannot be named for legal reasons – in March.