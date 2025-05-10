GALLERY: Black Rock ‘5’ race returns to Fife coast

The annual Black Rock ‘5’ Race took place on Friday, 9 May, attracting runners from across Scotland to the scenic coastal town of Kinghorn, Fife.

The 5-mile coastal race started at the bottom of Harbour Road under the railway viaduct, climbing uphill before turning left onto Pettycur Road and following the route down to the beach. After descending a small ramp and reaching the sand, runners headed out across the Firth of Forth to circle Black Rock.

Once around the rock, competitors retraced their steps back across the beach, up the hill, and finished where they began.

The Black Rock ‘5’, was first held in 1987, which was won by Gifford Kerr. Since then, 34 races have been held, with participant numbers growing significantly over the years.

Take a look at Courier Photographer Kenny Smith’s highlights below: