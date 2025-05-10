GALLERY: Black Rock ‘5’ race returns to Fife coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

GALLERY: Black Rock ‘5’ race returns to Fife coast

The Black Rock '5' Race kicked off on Friday, 9 May in Kinghorn, attracting runners to the scenic coastal route.

The annual Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn took place on Friday May 9. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The annual Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn took place on Friday May 9. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie, Katherine Ferries and Kenny Smith

The annual Black Rock ‘5’ Race took place on Friday, 9 May, attracting runners from across Scotland to the scenic coastal town of Kinghorn, Fife.

The 5-mile coastal race started at the bottom of Harbour Road under the railway viaduct, climbing uphill before turning left onto Pettycur Road and following the route down to the beach. After descending a small ramp and reaching the sand, runners headed out across the Firth of Forth to circle Black Rock.

Once around the rock, competitors retraced their steps back across the beach, up the hill, and finished where they began.

The Black Rock ‘5’, was first held in 1987, which was won by Gifford Kerr. Since then, 34 races have been held, with participant numbers growing significantly over the years.

Take a look at Courier Photographer Kenny Smith’s highlights below:

Runners at the Black Rock Race.
A great turnout for this year’s Black Rock Race.
The annual Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn
The Black Rock ‘5’ offers a unique challenge, with a course that includes both road and beach running.
The annual Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn
Runners run the sandy stretch to Black Rock, with the Forth Bridges providing a stunning backdrop.
The annual Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn
Participants race against the tide, aiming to reach Black Rock before the water rises.
The annual Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn
With the sun setting over the Firth of Forth, the Black Rock ‘5’ concludes with a scenic finish.
Participants ran approximately 1.5 km across the sands to the Black Rock, before retracing their steps back to the finish line at South Overgate.
Participants ran 1.5 km to the Black Rock, then headed back to South Overgate for the finish.
The annual Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn
A great turnout of runners on Friday for the Black Rock Race.
All smiles at the Black Rock Race.
The annual Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn took place on Friday, May 9.
Runners taking part in the Black Rock Race.
Runners made their way along the beach.
Participants ran the scenic 1.5 km route to Black Rock and back.
A great turnout of runners on Friday for the Black Rock Race.
Runners taking part in the Black Rock Race
The annual Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn
Runners taking part in the Black Rock Race
Participants ran approximately 1.5 km across the sands to the Black Rock, before retracing their steps back to the finish line at South Overgate.
Runners taking part in the Black Rock Race
A great turnout of runners on Friday for the Black Rock Race.
The annual Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn
Runners taking part in the Black Rock Race
A great turnout of runners on Friday for the Black Rock Race.
Runners taking part in the Black Rock Race
The annual Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn
Participants ran approximately 1.5 km across the sands to the Black Rock, before heading back to the finish line at South Overgate.
The annual Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn
A great turnout of runners on Friday for the Black Rock Race.
Runners made their way 1.5 km out to the Black Rock, then turned back toward the finish at South Overgate.
The annual Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn.
Runners made their way 1.5 km out to the Black Rock, then turned back toward the finish at South Overgate.
Runners taking part in the Black Rock Race on Friday evening.
Participants ran approximately 1.5 km across the sands to the Black Rock, before retracing their steps back to the finish line at South Overgate,
The annual Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn
Runners make their way across the sands during the Black Rock Race in Kinghorn on Friday, May 9 2025.
The Black Rock Race saw runners head to the rock and back, finishing strong at South Overgate.
The annual Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn
Runners at the Black Rock Race on Friday.
Runners taking part in the Black Rock Race on Friday evening.
A great turnout of runners on Friday for the Black Rock Race.
Runners made their way 1.5 km out to the Black Rock, then turned back toward the finish at South Overgate.
The annual Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn
Runners taking part in the Black Rock Race.
Runners nearing the finish line
Local residents cheer on the runners as they approach the finish line.
Left to right are organisers Mairi, Margaret, John, Fiona and Catriona McKay.

 

More from Fife

Parliament Square in Cupar. Image: Google Maps
Firefighters battle blaze near Cupar town centre
The Falkland Hill approach road in Fife. Image: Google Maps
Two women taken to hospital following crash near Falkland Hill
Police were called to the incident on Lauder Street in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps
Man, 18, arrested after disturbance involving knife in Dunfermline
Firefighters were called out to Hilltown Terrace in Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Firefighters spend five hours tackling Dundee fire
Fife Councillor Louise-Kennedy-Dalby uses a crutch while standing outside
Fife mum denied disability benefit despite leaving assessment in an ambulance
David and Robert Mach setting up at Methil Heritage Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Can local art heroes the Mach brothers and Jack Vettriano save Methil Heritage Centre?
Farmer Ian Brunton explains the importance of beef farming at Hilltarvit Mains Farm
Calf born during '10 out of 10' farm visit by pupils from Fife high…
Crews are battling a fire on the beach. Image: Google.
Crews battle blaze on Dysart Beach near Kirkcaldy
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Buckfast, pizza and shakes
CCTV footage of two men.
CCTV image released of two men after Dunfermline 'incident'
2

Conversation