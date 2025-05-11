GALLERY: Fife Metalfest rocks Kirkcaldy

Fife Metalfest took over the King’s Theatre in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, bringing a full day of loud, high-energy performances from some of the best heavy bands in Scotland.

The indoor festival featured ten bands, including Dog Tired, H8teball, Catalysis, and Trauma Bonds.

Fans packed into King’s Theatre in Kirkcaldy, enjoying hours of powerful live music from both up and coming bands and well known names in the metal scene.

This was the latest in a series of successful Metalfests, with past shows in Dundee and Aberdeen. The return to Kirkcaldy proved just as popular, with a strong crowd, tight sets, and a great community atmosphere.

Photographer David Wardle captured the Fife Metalfest 2025.