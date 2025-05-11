GALLERY: Fife Metalfest rocks Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Fife Metalfest rocks Kirkcaldy

Fife Metalfest 2025 brought heavy music and local talent to the King’s Theatre in Kirkcaldy, with powerful performances from rising and established metal acts.

Fife Metal fest at the Kings in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Wardle
Fife Metal fest at the Kings in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Wardle
By Katherine Ferries

Fife Metalfest took over the King’s Theatre in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, bringing a full day of loud, high-energy performances from some of the best heavy bands in Scotland.

The indoor festival featured ten bands, including Dog Tired, H8teball, Catalysis, and Trauma Bonds.

Fans packed into King’s Theatre in Kirkcaldy, enjoying hours of powerful live music from both up and coming bands and well known names in the metal scene.

This was the latest in a series of successful Metalfests, with past shows in Dundee and Aberdeen. The return to Kirkcaldy proved just as popular, with a strong crowd, tight sets, and a great community atmosphere.

Photographer David Wardle captured the Fife Metalfest 2025.

Crowds gather for Fife Metal Fest. Image: David Wardle
Metal ready for the Fife Metal Fest at Kings in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Wardle
Fans rocking out at Fife Metal Fest. Image: David Wardle
Fife Metal fest at the Kings in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Wardle
The band delivers an unforgettable performance at Fife Metal Fest. Image: David Wardle
Fans enjoying Fife Metal Fest. Image: David Wardle
Fife Metal fest at the Kings in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Wardle
Metal fans loving the seagull-inspired song at Fife Metal Fest. Image: David Wardle
Fans enjoying Fife Metal Fest. Image: David Wardle
Fans at Fife Metal fest at the Kings in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Wardle
Crowds at the Fife Metal Fest. Image: David Wardle
A seagull crashed the venue in 2022, inspiring the band to write a song about it. Image: David Wardle
Metal fest fans. Image: David Wardle
Fife Metal fest at the Kings in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Wardle
Crowds at Fife Metal Fest. Image: David Wardle
Fans rocking out at Fife Metal Fest. Image: David Wardle
Fife Metal fest at the Kings in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Wardle
Fans at Fife Metal fest. Image: David Wardle
Fans and band rocking out at Fife Metal Fest. Image: David Wardle
Fife Metal fest. Image: David Wardle
Fife Metal Fest at the Kings in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Wardle
Fans rocking out at Fife Metal Fest. Image: David Wardle
Fife Metal fest at the Kings in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Wardle
Fife Metal Fest band. Image: David Wardle
Crowds gather for Fife Metal Fest. Image: David Wardle
Metalheads showing up strong in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Wardle
Fife Metal fest band. Image: David Wardle
Fife Metal fest fans at the Kings in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Wardle
The band rocks the Kings in Kirkcaldy at Fife Metal Fest. Image: David Wardle
Fife Metal fest fans. Image: David Wardle
The band delivers an unforgettable performance at Fife Metal Fest. Image: David Wardle
Fife Metal Fest band. Image: David Wardle
Fans rocking out to the music at Fife Metal Fest. Image: David Wardle
The band rocks the Kings in Kirkcaldy at Fife Metal Fest. Image: David Wardle
The band delivers an unforgettable performance at Fife Metal Fest. Image: David Wardle
Metal fans bringing the energy at Fife Metal Fest. Image: David Wardle

