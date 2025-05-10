Firefighters battle blaze near Cupar town centre

Firefighters were called out to a fire on a residential street near Cupar town centre.

The blaze had broken out at a property on the town’s Parliament Square, but has now been extinguished.

Fire crews arrived on the street just off Kirk Wynd at around 11.40am.

Two appliances remain at the scene.

It has not been confirmed whether there have been any casualties.

Police Scotland has been approached for further information.

