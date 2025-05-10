Fife Firefighters tackle wildfire at Hill of Beath The SFRS were called to scrubland on fire shortly before 5pm. By Laura Devlin May 10 2025, 6:00pm May 10 2025, 6:00pm Share Firefighters tackle wildfire at Hill of Beath Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5241763/firefighters-blaze-hill-of-beath/ Copy Link 0 comment One crew has been sent from the Kirkcaldy station. Image: Firefighters tackled a wildfire at Hill of Beath on Saturday evening. The Scottish Fire and Rescue service (SFRS) were alerted to the blaze shortly before 5pm. One crew was sent from the Kirkcaldy station. Pictures posted on social media show smoke billowing from the hill. A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “We have one appliance in attendance at Hill of Beath. “We’ve had multiple calls come in for this. The first call came in at 16.48. “It is scrubland alight on the hill.”
