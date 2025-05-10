Firefighters tackle wildfire at Hill of Beath

Firefighters tackled a wildfire at Hill of Beath on Saturday evening.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service (SFRS) were alerted to the blaze shortly before 5pm.

One crew was sent from the Kirkcaldy station.

Pictures posted on social media show smoke billowing from the hill.

A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “We have one appliance in attendance at Hill of Beath.

“We’ve had multiple calls come in for this. The first call came in at 16.48.

“It is scrubland alight on the hill.”