A92 in Fife re-opens after crash near Freuchie

The A92 in Fife has re-opened after being shut in both directions following a crash near Freuchie.

Drivers were being warned to take a different route and expect delays to their journey due to the road closure.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved, however the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were not at the scene.

Posting on X, Traffic Scotland said: The A92 has fully reopened following an earlier road traffic incident.”