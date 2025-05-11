A92 in Fife re-opens after crash near Freuchie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

A92 in Fife re-opens after crash near Freuchie

The road was shut in both directions following a RTC.

By Laura Devlin
The A92 in Fife is shut due to a RTC near Freuchie. Image: Google Maps.
The A92 in Fife is shut due to a RTC near Freuchie. Image: Google Maps.

The A92 in Fife has re-opened after being shut in both directions following a crash near Freuchie.

Drivers were being warned to take a different route and expect delays to their journey due to the road closure.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved, however the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were not at the scene.

Posting on X, Traffic Scotland said: The A92 has fully reopened following an earlier road traffic incident.”

More from Fife

The A92 in Fife is shut due to a RTC near Freuchie. Image: Google Maps.
GALLERY: Fife Metalfest rocks Kirkcaldy
The A92 in Fife is shut due to a RTC near Freuchie. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 54, dies suddenly at Dunfermline Asda
The A92 in Fife is shut due to a RTC near Freuchie. Image: Google Maps.
Two people hospitalised after 'stabbing' in Buckhaven as man charged
Bikers
Fife neighbour-from-hell made 'biker gang' threat
The A92 in Fife is shut due to a RTC near Freuchie. Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters tackle wildfire at Hill of Beath
The A92 in Fife is shut due to a RTC near Freuchie. Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters battle blaze near Cupar town centre
The A92 in Fife is shut due to a RTC near Freuchie. Image: Google Maps.
GALLERY: Black Rock '5' race returns to Fife coast
The A92 in Fife is shut due to a RTC near Freuchie. Image: Google Maps.
Two women taken to hospital following crash near Falkland Hill
The A92 in Fife is shut due to a RTC near Freuchie. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 18, arrested after disturbance involving knife in Dunfermline
The A92 in Fife is shut due to a RTC near Freuchie. Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters spend five hours tackling Hilltown fire

Conversation