Fife A92 in Fife re-opens after crash near Freuchie The road was shut in both directions following a RTC. By Laura Devlin May 11 2025, 1:09pm May 11 2025, 1:09pm The A92 in Fife is shut due to a RTC near Freuchie. Image: Google Maps. The A92 in Fife has re-opened after being shut in both directions following a crash near Freuchie. Drivers were being warned to take a different route and expect delays to their journey due to the road closure. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved, however the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were not at the scene. Posting on X, Traffic Scotland said: The A92 has fully reopened following an earlier road traffic incident."
