Meet the Kinghorn family behind one of Scotland’s most popular running races

John McKay has been Black Rock '5' race director since 1992. His wife, daughters and extended family help make the iconic event happen.

John and wife Margaret with daughters Mairi, Fiona and Catherine. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

For hundreds of runners the Black Rock ‘5’ is a highlight of their race calendar.

But for one Kinghorn family the iconic event defines their year, as important as Christmas.

John McKay, 66, is the man behind the famous Fife beach race, one of Scotland’s most popular running events.

And his family help him make it happen year after year as it has grown from just over 60 competitors to around 1,200.

Daughter Mairi, 32, says: “We’ve grown up with it. It’s part of the family.

Hundreds of runners snake towards the Black Rock and the backdrop of the Forth bridges. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“It’s like birthdays and Christmas – this inevitable thing that’s going to happen every year.

“And there’s a huge feeling of pride of being involved.”

John, a retired laboratory manager, was among just over 60 runners in the first ever Black Rock ‘5’ in 1987. It was inspired by an oft-cited local challenge of ‘race you to the rock’.

Why the ‘5’ in Black Rock?

In 1992 he became race director. The event has snowballed under his tenure.

It’s a unique race only possible when the tide is low enough for runners to wade round its usually submerged namesake between Kinghorn and Burntisland.

Contrary to its name – guesswork at its inception – it’s actually only around 4.6 miles. An exact distance is difficult to pinpoint as runners prefer the hardest sand to the most direct route.

Runners are guaranteed to get their feet wet in the Black Rock ‘5’. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Although it’s taken seriously by club runners, the Black Rock ‘5’ has a party atmosphere. It’s always on a Friday evening and finishers get beers rather than medals.

It’s so popular that bagging a race number is even more competitive vying for first place. All 1,200 places sold out within 14 minutes this year.

So people are often surprised that such a large and successful event is run by a family rather than a sporting events company.

For John Black Rock ‘5’ starts on New Year’s Day

Putting on such a major operation is no mean feat.

“Our year is split into two,” says John. “Pre and post race.”

And for him the pre-race part starts on the first day of the year. That’s when he picks the Friday evening in May or June with just the right tide – no more than knee deep.

“After my dinner on January 1 I look at the tidal information.

On the dry side of the Black Rock for his 2019 course check. Image: John McKay.

“Sometimes I can see it straight away, sometimes I can’t so you might find me out in the dark at 7.30pm, 8pm in the middle of January because that’s when it will be the same tide I’m thinking about.”

Only low water measuring no more than 1.2 metres will do, to allow runners round the rock safely.

Nieces continue a Black Rock tradition

Continuing the Black Rock ‘5’ family tradition, John would always check conditions were as predicted on the morning low tide of race day with his late brother-in-law Bill Tulloch.

John’s wife Margaret, 66, says: “When Bill died 10 years ago his oldest daughter, June, took it upon herself to go with John to the rock on race mornings.

“She was on holiday this year so her two sisters, Gail and Jill, decided to surprise John and went with him instead. He thought he would be going alone.”

John’s nieces Jill Bickett (left) and Gail Halstead accompanied him on the morning course check, carrying on their late father’s tradition. Image: John McKay.

The Bill Tulloch Award now goes to the first male runner to reach the rock.

John spends several months ensuring everything from risk assessments and road closures to permits and portable toilets are in place.

For the rest of the family – including Mairi’s sisters Fiona, 40, and Catriona, 37 – race preparations ramp up when places go on sale six weeks before.

And on race day, it’s all hands to the deck to coordinate a team of around 50 volunteers.

The race day family lunch

The McKays mark the occasion together before the operation commences.

John says: “I take the family and a few others out for lunch and that’s it for the rest of the day.

“There’s too much adrenaline and ‘what ifs?’ going on for me to eat after that.”

“Dad will get interrupted by three or four phones call at lunch!” laughs Mairi. “‘That’s the beers being delivered!'”

John ensures all is in order at the (uphill) finish line during the 2024 race. Image: Andy Menzies.

Each family member has their job, whether it’s ensuring all is shipshape at the finish line or handing out water, bananas and, of course, beer to exhausted runners.

Margaret runs the ‘naughty corner’ in Kinghorn Community Centre, where lost or forgotten race numbers can be replaced.

The family are immensely proud of what the Black Rock ‘5’ does for Kinghorn. Money raised supports community causes. Local businesses, including pubs and the chip shop do a roaring trade on race night. The event spotlights the pretty coastal village.

John the Black Rock ‘legend’

And they’re proud of John for making it happen year after year. More than once he was referred to as a ‘legend’ last weekend.

Mairi says: “When I hear people talking about the Black Rock and I tell them my family organise it they’re surprised. They think it must be organised by a company.

“There’s a sense of pride that it comes off every year successfully and safely because of Dad.

“Imagine you tried to start something like this now. It works because it’s grown organically.”

What makes the Black Rock ‘5’ so special?

Bagging the Black Rock ‘5’ is almost a rite of passage for novice runners. Elite club runners strive each year to beat the course record of 21 minutes 51 seconds set in 2023. Locals see the event as a highlight of the village’s social calendar.

What makes it so special?

“The word unique does get used a lot,” says John. “It [the Black Rock] is a lovely place to be. On an ordinary walk it can be extremely peaceful out there. And you’ve got fairly iconic sights.”

A runner soaks up the Black Rock ‘5’ atmosphere. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The view of the Forth Bridge, Forth Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing is enough to make competitors forget the effort of running across the vast expanse of Pettycur beach. Almost.

“I think it’s a combination of the location, the atmosphere and community spirit,” reckons Mairi.

Spectators line the route. Some make the long walk to the rock and clamber up with the piper who plays atop it. People who live along the route host Black Rock garden parties.

“Everybody buys into it,” says John. “People say ‘yes, you’ve shut my road and I can’t move for two hours but I’m going to deal with that by getting my cowbell out and having a glass of wine’.”

