Cellardyke home with spectacular Forth views is ESPC’s most-viewed Fife listing in April

Sea Glass, East Forth Street, Cellardyke.
Sea Glass in East Forth Street, Cellardyke, topped the list. Image: Thorntons
By Neil Henderson

An architect-designed house in Cellardyke with spectacular views across the Firth of Forth was the most viewed home on ESPC’s property listings for April.

ESPC has revealed the 10 most-viewed listings in Fife on its website last month.

The featured homes varied widely in size, style and price, with four- and five-bedroom properties making up half the list, highlighting strong demand among families and larger households.

Prices ranged dramatically, from £50,000 to £825,000, attracting a diverse mix of buyers, including first-time buyers, growing families and downsizers.

Properties are spread across the Kingdom, with two each in Burntisland and St Andrews, with others in Cellardyke, Kirkcaldy, Pittenweem, Freuchie, St Monans and a caravan park near Ladybank making the top 10.

Here’s the list of the top ten most-viewed properties in Fife on the ESPC website for April 2025.

1. Cellardyke

Aerial view of Sea Glass, East Forth Street, Cellardyke.
Aerial view of Sea Glass, East Forth Street, Cellardyke. Image: Thorntons

The most-viewed property on ESPC in Fife is this gorgeous architect-designed house in Cellardyke.

The property boasts breathtaking coastal views, four bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen and dining room, and also features a characterful turret at the back which resembles a lighthouse.

Located just a stone’s throw away from the waterfront, it’s easy to understand why this property was the most viewed.

2. Burntisland

23a St James Park in Burntisland.
23a St James Park in Burntisland. Image: ESPC

In second place is this one-bedroom house in Burntisland.

This cosy end-terraced villa features stylish fixtures throughout, including a striking fireplace and bright interiors.

French doors lead to a private garden, perfect for entertaining and alfresco dining.

3. Pittenweem

Welsh House, Pittenweem.
Welch House, Pittenweem. Image: ESPC

This stunning four-bedroom Victorian detached house in Pittenweem offers period grandeur and is beautifully styled with character and history.

Welch house is believed to have been built by coal merchants in the 1850s.

4. St Monans

The Old Bank House, St Monans.
The Old Bank House, St Monans. Image: ESPC

This two-bedroom main door flat in St Monans has an enviable seafront position.

It’s an immaculate home boasting cosy interiors with a neutral colour palette and comes with private parking.

The property also features ample storage space, generously-sized rooms, and south-facing harbour views from the living and dining room.

5.Freuchie

West End House, Freuchie.
West End House, Freuchie. Image: ESPC

This four-bedroom stone-built house features a wood-burning stove, four adaptable bedrooms and a landscaped private garden.

It’s a Georgian home in the desirable village of Freuchie, nestled between Cupar and Glenrothes, and ideal for those seeking a village setting in a rural location.

6. St Andrews

The Granary, Dewars Mill, St Andrews.
The Granary, Dewars Mill, St Andrews. Image: ESPC

The Granary is a stunning five-bedroom house in St. Andrews.

It has been beautifully converted from a former mill and lies on the outskirts of St Andrews.

Boasting a fabulous garden room that’s currently used as a games room, an expansive garden and patio area, and a home gym, this home covers all aspects of a family’s lifestyle.

7. Burntisland

28 Kirkton Road, Burntisland.
28 Kirkton Road, Burntisland. Image: ESPC

In seventh place is this three-bedroom semi-detached house in Burntisland.

This property has recently been upgraded with a new roof, a new shower room, and full redecoration, making it move-in ready in a prime coastal location.

8. Annsmuir Caravan Park

Annsmuir Caravan Park.
Annsmuir Caravan Park, Ladybank. Image: ESPC

A slightly different type of home takes eighth spot, with this two-bedroom caravan between Ladybank and Cupar available for £50,000.

Adjacent to the renowned Ladybank Golf Course, the accommodation features a bright and spacious lounge, a sleek kitchen and two generously-sized double bedrooms.

It’s ideal for holiday home hunters or anyone seeking a tranquil yet connected lifestyle.

9. St Andrews

5 Lawmill Gardens, St Andrews.
5 Lawmill Gardens, St Andrews. Image: ESPC

Another entry for St. Andrews, this three-bedroom detached home has proved popular with viewers.

Consisting of bright interiors, ample storage space and a large private garden with a patio area, this is a fantastic family home in one of Scotland’s most famous towns.

10. Kirkcaldy

60 Newtonmore Drive, Kirkcaldy.
60 Newtonmore Drive, Kirkcaldy. Image: ESPC

Completing the top 10 for April is this five-bedroom home in Kirkcaldy.

This contemporary family home has sleek and stylish interiors, including a wall-mounted electric fireplace and a Juliette balcony in the principal bedroom.

In addition, bi-folding doors lead out to the property’s immaculate garden.

Conversation