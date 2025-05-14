Cellardyke home with spectacular Forth views is ESPC’s most-viewed Fife listing in April

An architect-designed house in Cellardyke with spectacular views across the Firth of Forth was the most viewed home on ESPC’s property listings for April.

ESPC has revealed the 10 most-viewed listings in Fife on its website last month.

The featured homes varied widely in size, style and price, with four- and five-bedroom properties making up half the list, highlighting strong demand among families and larger households.

Prices ranged dramatically, from £50,000 to £825,000, attracting a diverse mix of buyers, including first-time buyers, growing families and downsizers.

Properties are spread across the Kingdom, with two each in Burntisland and St Andrews, with others in Cellardyke, Kirkcaldy, Pittenweem, Freuchie, St Monans and a caravan park near Ladybank making the top 10.

Here’s the list of the top ten most-viewed properties in Fife on the ESPC website for April 2025.

1. Cellardyke

Address: Sea Glass, East Forth Street, Cellardyke, KY10 3AR

Sea Glass, East Forth Street, Cellardyke, KY10 3AR Price: Offers over £625,000

Offers over £625,000 Status: Under offer

The most-viewed property on ESPC in Fife is this gorgeous architect-designed house in Cellardyke.

The property boasts breathtaking coastal views, four bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen and dining room, and also features a characterful turret at the back which resembles a lighthouse.

Located just a stone’s throw away from the waterfront, it’s easy to understand why this property was the most viewed.

2. Burntisland

Address: 23a James Park, Burntisland, KY3 9EW

23a James Park, Burntisland, KY3 9EW Price: Offers over £110,000

Offers over £110,000 Status: Under Offer

In second place is this one-bedroom house in Burntisland.

This cosy end-terraced villa features stylish fixtures throughout, including a striking fireplace and bright interiors.

French doors lead to a private garden, perfect for entertaining and alfresco dining.

3. Pittenweem

Address: Welch House, 27 Viewforth, Pittenweem, KY10 2PZ

Welch House, 27 Viewforth, Pittenweem, KY10 2PZ Price: Offers over £569,000

Offers over £569,000 Status: Under Offer

This stunning four-bedroom Victorian detached house in Pittenweem offers period grandeur and is beautifully styled with character and history.

Welch house is believed to have been built by coal merchants in the 1850s.

4. St Monans

Address: The Old Bank House, 9A Mid Shore, St. Monans, KY10 2BA

The Old Bank House, 9A Mid Shore, St. Monans, KY10 2BA Price: Fixed Price £195,000

Fixed Price £195,000 Status: Active

This two-bedroom main door flat in St Monans has an enviable seafront position.

It’s an immaculate home boasting cosy interiors with a neutral colour palette and comes with private parking.

The property also features ample storage space, generously-sized rooms, and south-facing harbour views from the living and dining room.

5.Freuchie

Address: West End House, High Street, Freuchie, KY15 7EZ

West End House, High Street, Freuchie, KY15 7EZ Price: Offers over £360,000

Offers over £360,000 Status: Active

This four-bedroom stone-built house features a wood-burning stove, four adaptable bedrooms and a landscaped private garden.

It’s a Georgian home in the desirable village of Freuchie, nestled between Cupar and Glenrothes, and ideal for those seeking a village setting in a rural location.

6. St Andrews

Address: The Granary, 6 Dewars Mill, St. Andrews, KY16 9TY

The Granary, 6 Dewars Mill, St. Andrews, KY16 9TY Price: Offers over £825,000

Offers over £825,000 Status: Active

The Granary is a stunning five-bedroom house in St. Andrews.

It has been beautifully converted from a former mill and lies on the outskirts of St Andrews.

Boasting a fabulous garden room that’s currently used as a games room, an expansive garden and patio area, and a home gym, this home covers all aspects of a family’s lifestyle.

7. Burntisland

Address: 28 Kirkton Road, Burntisland, KY3 0BY

28 Kirkton Road, Burntisland, KY3 0BY Price: Offers over £255,000

Offers over £255,000 Status: Active

In seventh place is this three-bedroom semi-detached house in Burntisland.

This property has recently been upgraded with a new roof, a new shower room, and full redecoration, making it move-in ready in a prime coastal location.

8. Annsmuir Caravan Park

Address: 121 Annsmuir Caravan Park

121 Annsmuir Caravan Park Price: Offers Around £50,000

Offers Around £50,000 Status: Active

A slightly different type of home takes eighth spot, with this two-bedroom caravan between Ladybank and Cupar available for £50,000.

Adjacent to the renowned Ladybank Golf Course, the accommodation features a bright and spacious lounge, a sleek kitchen and two generously-sized double bedrooms.

It’s ideal for holiday home hunters or anyone seeking a tranquil yet connected lifestyle.

9. St Andrews

Address: 5 Lawmill Gardens, St. Andrews, KY16 8QS

5 Lawmill Gardens, St. Andrews, KY16 8QS Price: Fixed Price £384,995

Fixed Price £384,995 Status: Active

Another entry for St. Andrews, this three-bedroom detached home has proved popular with viewers.

Consisting of bright interiors, ample storage space and a large private garden with a patio area, this is a fantastic family home in one of Scotland’s most famous towns.

10. Kirkcaldy

Address: 60 Newtonmore Drive, Kirkcaldy, KY2 6FZ

60 Newtonmore Drive, Kirkcaldy, KY2 6FZ Price: Offers Over £359,500

Offers Over £359,500 Status: Active

Completing the top 10 for April is this five-bedroom home in Kirkcaldy.

This contemporary family home has sleek and stylish interiors, including a wall-mounted electric fireplace and a Juliette balcony in the principal bedroom.

In addition, bi-folding doors lead out to the property’s immaculate garden.