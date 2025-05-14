Main road in Fife shut after pedestrian hit by car

A person has been taken to hospital after a pedestrian was hit by a car on a main road in Fife.

Emergency services have closed Lochgelly High Street after the collision, which happened at around 3.15pm on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Main Street, Lochgelly, is closed following a crash involving a car and a pedestrian that happened around 3.15pm on Wednesday.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the public is advised to avoid the area.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 3.14pm to attend a road traffic collision on Main Street, Lochgelly.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.