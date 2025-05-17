Three fire crews tackling blaze in Kelty flat

Firefighters are currently tackling a flat fire in Kelty.

Three fire crews were called to the blaze within a ground-floor flat on Union Street shortly after 10.30am on Saturday.

Police have also been called to the scene.

As of 12.30pm firefighters were still in attendance.

There are no reports of any injuries and it is not being treated as deliberate.

Firefighters called to Kelty flat blaze

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire within a property on Union Street, Kelty at 10.39am.

“Three appliances are still in attendance at the fire within a ground-floor flat.

“There are no reports of any casualties.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.50am on Saturday we were called to a report of a fire in a property at Union Street, Kelty.

“Officers attended and the fire is being extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There were no reports of injuries.

“The fire is not being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.