Three fire crews tackling blaze in Kelty flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Three fire crews tackling blaze in Kelty flat

Emergency services were called Union Street in the Fife town on Saturday morning.

By Andrew Robson
Union Street in Kelty where there is a ground floor flat fire
Union Street in Kelty. Image: Google Street View

Firefighters are currently tackling a flat fire in Kelty.

Three fire crews were called to the blaze within a ground-floor flat on Union Street shortly after 10.30am on Saturday.

Police have also been called to the scene.

As of 12.30pm firefighters were still in attendance.

There are no reports of any injuries and it is not being treated as deliberate.

Firefighters called to Kelty flat blaze

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire within a property on Union Street, Kelty at 10.39am.

“Three appliances are still in attendance at the fire within a ground-floor flat.

“There are no reports of any casualties.”

Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.50am on Saturday we were called to a report of a fire in a property at Union Street, Kelty.

“Officers attended and the fire is being extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There were no reports of injuries.

“The fire is not being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Fife

To go with story by Isla Glen. Globally renowned actor Brian Cox is the latest name to join BBC Maestro?s online platform of world-class experts. Picture shows; Brian Cox. Unknown. Supplied by Maestro Media Date; 23/08/2023 Actor Brian Cox photographed for his BBC Maestro course. August 2023 Photographer Gareth Iwan Jones www.garethiwanjones.com
Dundee's Brian Cox among big names in Kirkcaldy festival programme launching this weekend
Owners Douglas and Brett Coupar-Fleming outside Cornerstone of Leven.
First look inside iconic former Leven Cumming's store transformed into antiques emporium
Showing cattle at Fife Show in 2024
All you need to know about Fife Show
One of Buck Bar's existing venues on the Trongate in Glasgow
EXCLUSIVE: Location and timeline for St Andrews Buck's Bar revealed
Joe Wall in The Cress Company's Dunfermline warehouse
How Fife wholesale boss went from £3k Prince's Trust loan to £45m turnover
Shaun Dennis in action for Raith during 2001/02 campaign. Image: SNS
Shaun Dennis tributes paid as Raith Rovers legend dies aged 55
3
Trnasport minister Fiona Hyslop, centre, with MSPs and members of the Newburgh Train Station Campaign
Newburgh train station campaign hails 'positive' visit from transport minister
Staff members from Buck's Bar in St Andrews. Image: Buck's Bar
Buck's Bar set to open in St Andrews
To go with story by Bryan Copland. Police on Cowdenbeath High Street after the discovery of another cannabis farm Picture shows; Police on Cowdenbeath High Street after the discovery of another cannabis farm. High Street, Cowdenbeath. Supplied by Neil Henderson/DC Thomson Date; 16/05/2025
Second large-scale cannabis farm discovered in Cowdenbeath
Time & Tide's new shop in Elie.
'Unique' seaside-inspired interiors store opens in Elie after success in Broughty Ferry

Conversation