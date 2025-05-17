Firefighters continue to tackle wildfire at Blairadam Forest near Kelty

Firefighters are tackling a wildfire at a forest in Fife.

Two fire appliances and a helicopter have been deployed to fight the fire at Blairadam Forest near Kelty.

The fire first broke out on Friday night with firefighters called to the scene.

Photographs on social media show considerable damage after the fire which was initially brought under control.

However, firefighters had to return on Saturday afternoon after the fire again flared up.

Two fire appliances and a helicopter are being used to fight the flames.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports at 12.56pm on Saturday that a fire has broken out again at Blairadam Forest.

“We have two appliances at the scene.

“A helicopter is also being used to drop water on to the flames.

“The situation will be reassessed in around 5pm.”

It is understood the latest fire is quite significant.

