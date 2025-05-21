Housing and holiday lodge plan for notorious Inverkeithing quarry refused again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Housing and holiday lodge plan for notorious Inverkeithing quarry refused again

Councillors ruled the impact of the proposal on Inverkeithing far outweighed any benefits.

By Claire Warrender
Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing
Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing. Image: DC Thomson.

Plans for a multi-million-pound residential development at a notorious Fife quarry have been refused for a second time.

Councillors ruled little had changed since they rejected the housing plan for Prestonhill Quarry, in Inverkeithing, three years ago.

A subsequent appeal to the Scottish Government also failed.

DDR (UK) Ltd wanted to build 180 houses, self-catering holiday accommodation and a cafe.

The housing plan for Prestonhill Quarry, Inverkeithing, has been refused again. Image: Sinclair Watt Architects.

Three people, including two teenagers, have died while swimming or diving at the quarry since 2014.

And the developers argued filling in the water-filled void would improve safety and reduce anti-social behaviour.

However, members of Fife Council’s west and central planning committee said the development’s impact on Inverkeithing‘s character outweighed the safety concerns.

Inverkeithing quarry used for diving and fire service training

More than 100 people objected to the planning application.

They said the Inverkeithing quarry is a well-used recreation area which should not be developed for housing.

It attracts diving clubs from across Scotland and is also used for fire service and Royal Navy training.

Planning officer Natasha Cockburn said those activities are not officially permitted on the site.

The Beamer Rock lighthouse was removed from its original position during the Queensferry Crossing construction but was included in the Prestonhill Quarry plan for Inverkeithing. Image: Fife planning portal

“It’s not a diving facility. It’s a quarry pond that’s under the ownership of someone else,” she said.

Ms Cockburn told the committee the plan involved draining the pond and regrading the cliff faces to make them less steep.

Forty-five of the 180 houses were to be affordable.

And the holiday accommodation would have been placed in the top of the site to maximise views across the Firth of Forth.

Concerns outweigh £40m economic benefit

Ms Cockburn said the Prestonfied Quarry plan would generate more than £40 million for the Fife economy during and after construction.

Other benefits, she said, included re-routing the coastal path closer to the sea.

A pier for leisure boats and the rebuilding of the Beamer Rock Lighthouse were also proposed.

However, councillors’ concerns included traffic accessing the site via narrow Inverkeithing streets and the fact the development meant Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay would almost be joined together.

Put to the vote, the application was refused by six votes to five.

