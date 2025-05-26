Fife takeaways could face portion size limits in council obesity crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife takeaways could face portion size limits in council obesity crackdown

'Takeaways and full-service restaurants have lots of scope for calorie reduction and helping communities achieve a healthy weight.'

By Mark Howarth
Fife Council is taking part in 'overeating' pilot scheme.
Councils could soon tell takeaways to cut down on the amount of food they offer in the latest attempt to tackle obesity.

A unique pilot scheme in Fife will see food standards inspectors and the NHS work with local vendors to help stop Scots overeating.

The scheme would target calorie counts and portion sizes on menus – but, in the future, council planners could use the licensing system to enforce limits.

As part of drastic new measures to attack poor diet, Fife Council is also considering a ban on junk food adverts on roundabouts and replacing them with promos for fruit and vegetables.

The carrot-and-stick crackdown has been revealed in documents that could act as a blueprint for local authorities across Scotland.

‘Portion size’

NHS Fife’s Director of Public Health, Dr Joy Tomlinson, states in her latest annual report that she wants to “explore… the potential for place-based approaches to planning and collaborative working to create healthy places and spaces.

“Takeaways and full-service restaurants have lots of scope for calorie reduction and helping communities achieve a healthy weight.

“(Research) findings lend weight to the viability of portion size reduction as a way of reducing calorie intake.

“There is a place for working with the out-of-home sector to understand retailers’ knowledge of calories on their menus, and knowledge of portion size.

Dr Joy Tomlinson.

“Exploratory work between Public Health, Health Promotion and Fife Council Protective Services has begun into a possible pilot in one area of Fife.”

The National Obesity Forum campaign group backed the use of “powers to limit the licensing of takeaways and fast-food outlets and the junk they sell”.

Chairman Tam Fry said: “It’s disgraceful that six years have elapsed since calories on menus were recommended in Scotland.

“Although Fife appears to be getting around to taking action, it’s still only playing catch-up to overcome generations of Scottish obesity.”

‘Structural barriers’ in Fife

A record 32% of Scots adults are now obese, with figures increasing despite government strategies to reverse the trend.

Almost a third of children are overweight, a proportion that is stubbornly refusing to budge downwards.

Health and council officials in Fife also want more nutritious, locally grown food in state-owned canteens and propose using public places to advertise fruit and vegetables in place of unhealthy products.

Meanwhile, planners will look to use their powers to ensure that fast food shops aren’t clustered in deprived areas, as they currently tend to be.

Tomlinson writes: “There remain significant structural barriers for people living in Fife to access a healthy diet and stay physically active as part of their everyday lives.”

