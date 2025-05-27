EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University principal claims less than 1% of staff backed rector’s ceasefire message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University principal claims less than 1% of staff backed rector’s ceasefire message

Dame Sally Mapstone made the claim in a letter to the chief executive of a charity considering a £2m donation to the institution.

Dame Sally Mapstone, the principal of the University of St Andrews.
Dame Sally Mapstone, the principal of the University of St Andrews.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

University of St Andrews principal Dame Sally Mapstone told a £2 million donor that less than one per cent of staff backed the rector’s controversial Gaza ceasefire message.

The institution was plunged into crisis on November 21, 2023, when Stella Maris emailed thousands of students accusing Israeli forces of weeks of “genocidal attacks”.

Ms Maris also condemned Hamas for the October 7 massacre of more than 1,000 Israelis and called for an end to the conflict.

Her message triggered an outcry from Jewish students, who said they felt “unsafe” and “fearful.”

It also left a seven-figure donation from an Israeli-linked charity hanging in the balance, with claims its senior figures were “very concerned” by the fallout.

We can reveal that, in a bid to salvage funds for a green energy project, Ms Mapstone sent a five-page 2,000-word letter to the Wolfson Foundation’s chief executive just over a week later.

‘Damaging and thoughtless’

The correspondence was released by the university after a request by The Courier.

On November 30, she wrote: “Our intelligence indicates that despite a week of headlines and argument on social media, support for the rector’s ceasefire message amounts to less than 10% of the student body and less than 1% of St Andrews staff.

“This is fundamentally a peace-loving, tolerant and inclusive community which places considerable store by those values, and it is, I think, deeply unimpressed and concerned that this issue was handled by the rector in such a damaging and thoughtless way.

“We are also a determined community, however, and I am confident that the vast majority of our students and staff will individually and collectively strive to assert their loyalty to those values, and what this means for the way we should all behave.

St Andrews University rector Stella Maris.

“I hope this detail puts what you have heard or had reported to you into a more reassuring context.

“I would be happy to discuss any aspect of this report with you.”

Ms Mapstone later said she spoke “extensively” to the chief executive of The Wolfson Foundation and insisted the £2m grant was secured “by a whisker”.

The charity has denied these claims, saying the funding was never at risk.

A spokesperson for The Wolfson Foundation told us: “That funding was not in jeopardy because of comments made by the university’s rector.”

‘Made explicitly clear’

An independent investigation into the controversy surrounding Ms Maris was launched in January 2024.

It was headed by Morag Ross KC, now known as Lady Ross, and shaped by the university’s governance chief Alastair Merrill.

Her report found Ms Maris had “exercised poor judgement” and was “in breach” of her responsibilities as rector and as a charity trustee.

She was stripped of her senior powers and removed as head of the university court for refusing to accept the investigation’s findings.

Her appeal against the decision was successful and she has since resumed her role as head of the university court.

A St Andrews University spokesperson said: “At no point was any influence in respect of the rector brought to bear upon the university either by Wolfson, its trustees, or the UK Government.

“This is made explicitly clear in the publicly available minutes of the Special Court Meeting of December 15.

“Wolfson was one of several groups and individuals to raise concerns about reports of antisemitic incidents at St Andrews, and the effect of the rector’s statement on the fear experienced by Jewish students in the immediate aftermath of the Hamas attacks on Israel.

“Those concerns were fully addressed and dealt with prior to the Court Meeting in December 2023.

“Six months later, in July 2024, the rector was discharged from her duties for her actions and activities after she issued her statement, and because she repeatedly refused to accept that as a member of court, she was by law bound by the same responsibilities and rules as all trustees.

“The rector has been re-instated as a member and President of Court, and fellow members look forward to working with her for the good of all St Andrews students and staff.”

More from Fife

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Window cleaning dispute and torched Ring
Iconic Fife pub the Albert Hotel in North Queensferry
SNP 'wrong' to block community bid to take over 200-year-old Fife pub
2
Barrogil House Care Home.
Carer sacked for mocking Fife dementia patient after hidden camera sting named for first…
Sarah Wilson
Fife baby shower ends in violence as families feud
Adamson Hospital in Cupar houses the town's minor injuries unit
Cupar minor injuries unit closure date proposed as final decision due
CR0053450, Finn Nixon, Rosyth, HMS Venturer Roll Out. Picture shows; The roll out of the Royal Navys first in class Type 31 frigate, HMS VENTURER, at Babcocks Rosyth facilities. This is the first time the ship has emerged from the build hall, prior to float off in the coming weeks. The Frigate is slowly revealed too the gathered staff and visitors Tuesday 27th May 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look at new warship built at Rosyth docks
2
Douglas Keir
Pensioner guilty of 'alarming' people by exposing himself at front door in Fife
Booffi Dunfermline is set to open in the former Kinema. Image: Booffi Dunfermline/TikTok
What to expect from Dunfermline world buffet restaurant as June opening date confirmed
How the St Monans memorial garden to the 1975 fishing disaster will look.
£30k memorial planned for 21 St Monans men killed in fishing tragedy
Ian Gunn
Soldiers admit attack on Open Championship worker in St Andrews

Conversation