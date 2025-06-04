How Tayport family turned ‘unliveable’ house into ‘forever home’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

How Tayport family turned ‘unliveable’ house into ‘forever home’

Calum and Carol Melhuish, from Tayport, spent £250,000 transforming a dilapidated 1800s building into their dream house.

House owner Calum Melhuish.
House owner Calum Melhuish. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

“12 offers came in for the house, and we won by £50,” Calum Melhuish tells me.

“So I think it was destined for us, if you like.”

He and his wife Carol, both 52, got the keys to their “forever home” on Dougall Street in Tayport on June 18 2021.

‘It was in a really terrible state’

But there was work to be done before they could move in with their then-teenage daughters, Eloise and Erin, and dog Benji.

“It was in a really terrible state,” Calum says. “There was this leak – every room was very badly damp.

“It needed to be fully renovated. I told the estate agent: ‘I don’t think it’s liveable.'”

The Tayport house before its transformation
Before: The Tayport house before its transformation. Image: Calum Melhuish

But having lived in Tayport for many years, the family were familiar with the 1800s house, and could see its potential.

They rented nearby for 10 months while a team of construction workers and decorators  transformed the three-bedroom property.

The exterior of the Tayport house
After: The Tayport house is barely recognisable after its renovation. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Calum, who is a market development manager in the oil and gas industry, estimates the project cost £250,000 – the same price they bought the two-storey house for.

It is safe to say they didn’t cut any corners.

Calum and Carol reconfigured much of the ground floor, knocking down a wall to turn the small kitchen into a large open-plan space with a dining room.

Before: The former kitchen
Before: The former kitchen. Image: Calum Melhuish

They then knocked through the exterior wall of the house to put bifold doors in and connect the kitchen dining room to a covered outdoor garden room, fondly named the “snug”.

The couple also converted the former dining room into a master bedroom, the downstairs bathroom into an en suite, and part of the hall area into a walk-in wardrobe.

The open-plan kitchen-dining room
A wall was knocked down to create an open-plan kitchen-dining room. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

There is also a downstairs living room, a utility room and a cloakroom.

Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms with stunning views over Tentsmuir Forest and the River Tay, as well as a bathroom and a study.

They opened up bedroom windows that had been blocked during the window tax. The work gave the couple “even better views out of the house”.

Then they cleaned out the fireplaces and repaired the crumbling walls.

What was hidden beneath mouldy old carpets?

They also knocked the walls down between the small toilet and large study to create a large bathroom and an “ample size” office.

The couple did all the practical stuff, too – they removed asbestos, reinsulated and rewired the house, replaced doors and windows, and installed a new heating system.

The kitchen-dining room connects to an outdoor garden room.
The kitchen-dining room connects to an outdoor garden room. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The flooring was also replaced throughout. Downstairs, they found a nice surprise underneath the old carpet.

Calum explains: “I was lifting all the carpets to get rid of all the carpets and flooring that was in the place.

The hallway
The original flagstones in the hallway. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“And as I lifted the floor in the hall, underneath the carpet, which was really damp and mouldy.

“There was a cork bed throughout.

“But then I removed the cork layer, and underneath the cork layer, I found an absolutely beautiful original stone floor.

The outdoor seating area
The outdoor seating area, which is also heated. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I decided, instead of covering that up, just to leave that as a feature in the house, so we got a company in to clean it up and seal it.

“Now we’ve got a large, long hallway with these beautiful original flagstones throughout.”

The master bedroom
The master bedroom features an accent wall.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Quality was important to the family.

“Everything we’ve done has tried to be a really high standard, because I didn’t want to keep replacing it every few years.

“We tried to do it right and do it once.”

The dark blue living room
The dark blue living room. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They were also keen to retain the building’s character, which meant refreshing the cornicing and installing new ceiling roses in the front rooms.

The family left no stone unturned during the renovation – literally.

Local suppliers used for bathrooms and windows

“It’s got a really nice courtyard,” Calum says. “So we’ve refurbished all the courtyard area with new wood and stones.

“And the garage that came off that courtyard was dilapidated, so a friend and I ripped it all down, skipped it, and then he and I built a new garage with a new roof and insulation and boarding.

“We’ve got a small gym in there now, but it’s more used for storage.”

one of the upstairs bedrooms during the renovation
Before: One of the upstairs bedrooms during the renovation. Image: Calum Melhuish

The new kitchen, featuring a beautiful natural stone quartz worktop which contrasts with dark blue units, came from Wickes.

Meanwhile, the bathrooms came from Victor Paris in Dundee while SRG Windows in Dunfermline supplied the windows.

When it came to wall colours, the couple opted for neutrals with pops of colour throughout.

An upstairs bedroom
The upstairs bedrooms have stunning views over Tentsmuir Forest and the River Tay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The dark green hallway complements the grey flagstone flooring, while a lighter shade of green in the kitchen creates a calming atmosphere.

Their master bedroom is light grey with a feature wall, decorated with embossed wallpaper.

Elsewhere, the living room features a deep blue, the utility room is white “just because it is practical” and the cloakroom has “sunburst” yellow on the walls.

The upstairs study
The upstairs study. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

In the garden room, they chose a botanical-themed wallpaper for the accent wall. “We’re trying to bring the outdoors indoors, without sounding cliched,” Calum says.

When it comes to furniture, the family brought bits and pieces along with them. That quickly made the property feel like home.

Family have the house ‘a lot of love’

“My mum passed away about eight years ago. She gave my wife and I a coffee table when we got married, and it’s just as part of the furniture. It’s just part of us.”

New items came from the likes of John Lewis and Sofology.

The en suite bathroom
The en suite bathroom. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Speaking about the transformation, Calum said: “We have now got a really usable house that’s warm, dry and built to proper modern standards.

“I think the house has been given a lot of love.”

More from Fife

Guardbridge roadworks caused long queues
Warning as £20m Fife electricity upgrade work set to reach Dairsie
The site of the proposed Cardenden housing development
Major new housing development planned for Cardenden
Jamie McAndrew
Speeding driver lost control of car in Fife before head-on crash
Orca whales spotted in the Firth of Forth.
Killer whales 'may become familiar sight off Fife coast' after several orca sightings
Headwell House in Headwell Avenue, Dunfermline.
Dunfermline carer who sent inappropriate messages to vulnerable person struck off
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Break-ups driving crime
Edinburgh High Court sign
Fife chip shop worker befriended woman then tried to rape her
A Starbucks drive-thru
Dalgety Bay Starbucks drive-thru plans approved
County Buildings in Cupar could close with council office opening hours cut elsewhere
Fife Council may shut offices on Mondays and Fridays as buildings 'significantly under-utilised'
15
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Letter-writing ban and abusive businessman

Conversation