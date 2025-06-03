Killer whales ‘may become familiar sight off Fife coast’ after several orca sightings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife

Killer whales ‘may become familiar sight off Fife coast’ after several orca sightings

Normally, killer whale sightings are reserved for the west and north coasts of Scotland.

By Neil Henderson
Orca whales spotted in the Firth of Forth.
Rare sightings of orca whales leaping out of the water off the Fife coast have prompted hopes their visits could soon become regular occurrences.

However, dozens of reported sightings in the Firth of Forth on Monday have excited whale watchers.

Footage captured by a senior conservation officer and shared by the Scottish Seabird Centre showed the fins of two orcas rising together out of the sea.

Just seconds earlier, one of the whales was captured leaping out of the water with its distinctive black and white markings clearly visible.

Footage captures orca whale leaping out of sea of Fife coast

Ron Mackie, a whale expert at Forth Marine Mammals, which monitors sealife in the Forth, said catching sight of orcas in the Forth was “pretty unusual”.

Speaking to Original 106 Fife Radio, he said: “On Monday, two groups of orcas were spotted along the East Lothian coast, and just south of the Bass Rock area.”

One of the killer whales leaping out of the water.
The orca's distinctive black and white markings are clearly visible.
He continued: “They then split up, with one orca group going right past Fife Ness.

“Eventually, they were followed by the other group.

“It’s quite exciting as we don’t get to watch them for very long.

“It’s very rare for someone to spot them and then for people to get out and actually watch them after that, so it was quite special.

“There is a kind of mythical thing connected to orcas, mainly because sightings here are rare, so with that comes the interest.

“Around 15 or 20 years ago, there was a sighting by workmen on the Forth Bridge of orcas right up as far as the bridges.

As one orca makes a splash the other rises out of the sea.
The fins of two orca whales visible above the water in the Firth of Forth.
“Humpback whales are the other ones that are great to see as they breach, and their tails come out of the water.

“We’ve been getting those visiting the Firth of Forth for a few years now.

Rare orca whale sighting in the Firth of Forth

“Normally, with the orcas, you have to go to certain places and put in a lot of effort just to see them.

“It’s ironic as a lot of serious watchers up in John O’Groats are now searching for sightings up there, yet at the same time we’ve got to see them from Fife.”

And Ron thinks this latest visit is “good news” for those hoping for more whale sightings off the coast of Fife.

“The orcas have visited the Farne Islands (off the coast of Northumberland) several times in the last few weeks and then come across to us.

“Sometimes orcas will go offshore, but the fact that they have come up the coast is good news, as hopefully they will get familiar with the area.”

