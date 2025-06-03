Killer whales ‘may become familiar sight off Fife coast’ after several orca sightings

Rare sightings of orca whales leaping out of the water off the Fife coast have prompted hopes their visits could soon become regular occurrences.

Normally, killer whale sightings are reserved for the west and north coasts of Scotland.

However, dozens of reported sightings in the Firth of Forth on Monday have excited whale watchers.

Footage captured by a senior conservation officer and shared by the Scottish Seabird Centre showed the fins of two orcas rising together out of the sea.

Just seconds earlier, one of the whales was captured leaping out of the water with its distinctive black and white markings clearly visible.

Ron Mackie, a whale expert at Forth Marine Mammals, which monitors sealife in the Forth, said catching sight of orcas in the Forth was “pretty unusual”.

Speaking to Original 106 Fife Radio, he said: “On Monday, two groups of orcas were spotted along the East Lothian coast, and just south of the Bass Rock area.”

He continued: “They then split up, with one orca group going right past Fife Ness.

“Eventually, they were followed by the other group.

“It’s quite exciting as we don’t get to watch them for very long.

“It’s very rare for someone to spot them and then for people to get out and actually watch them after that, so it was quite special.

“There is a kind of mythical thing connected to orcas, mainly because sightings here are rare, so with that comes the interest.

“Around 15 or 20 years ago, there was a sighting by workmen on the Forth Bridge of orcas right up as far as the bridges.

“Humpback whales are the other ones that are great to see as they breach, and their tails come out of the water.

“We’ve been getting those visiting the Firth of Forth for a few years now.

“Normally, with the orcas, you have to go to certain places and put in a lot of effort just to see them.

“It’s ironic as a lot of serious watchers up in John O’Groats are now searching for sightings up there, yet at the same time we’ve got to see them from Fife.”

And Ron thinks this latest visit is “good news” for those hoping for more whale sightings off the coast of Fife.

“The orcas have visited the Farne Islands (off the coast of Northumberland) several times in the last few weeks and then come across to us.

“Sometimes orcas will go offshore, but the fact that they have come up the coast is good news, as hopefully they will get familiar with the area.”