Volunteers search ‘day and night’ for missing unwell Dunfermline peacock

Ailsa, one of Pittencrieff Park's beloved peacocks, has been missing since Monday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Ailsa has been missing since Monday. Image: Carlyn Cane
Concerns are growing for one of Dunfermline’s beloved peacocks, who has been missing since Monday.

One-year-old Ailsa disappeared from Pittencrieff Park with no reported sightings of her until around 9am on Friday.

However, until staff from the park see her for themselves, they say they cannot be sure and remain very concerned for her safety.

Ailsa has been unwell. Image: Carlyn Cane

Assistant warden for the peacocks at the park, Carlyn Cane, said she is extremely worried.

Concerns for ill Pittencrieff Park peacock Ailsa

She said: “This is especially worrying because Ailsa is not a wanderer.

“She is very much a home bird and likes to be close to the other peacocks.

“There has been a potential reported sighting of a peacock, but it’s beside Carnegie Hall, which is pretty far away from the park.

“So until we see her, we cannot be certain at all.”

Missing peacock Ailsa. Image: Carlyn Cane

Carlyn said that her greatest concern is that Ailsa hasn’t been well and is on a course of antibiotics.

She said: “She has been laying soft shell eggs which is not good and leads to peritonitis, which can be fatal for peacocks.

“It could be that because she has an infection, she has wandered off on her own.”

Volunteers searching day and night for missing Dunfermline peacock

Carlyn said that she and other volunteers have been searching Dunfermline day and night since Monday in the hope of finding Ailsa, who has a very distinct throat latch and a yellow ring.

She said: “If anyone does think they see her, can they please take photos and video and contact us.

“If they could also stay with her until we get there, that would be amazing.

“We are really worried about her, so any help to find her would be very much appreciated.”

Conversation