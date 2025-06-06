Warning as deadly Lion’s Mane jellyfish spotted on Fife beaches

Lion’s Mane jellyfish have been spotted on Fife beaches.

Locals are being warned to avoid the sea creatures, whose ‘nasty sting’ can in rare cases be fatal.

Sightings at Pittenweem and Burntisland beaches have recently been reported to the Fife Coast and Countryside Trust.

Lion’s Mane jellyfish give a very nasty sting

A spokesperson for the trust said: “We’ve had reports of Lion’s mane jellyfish at Pittenweem and Burntisland beaches.

“You can spot them because they have a thick mane of hundreds of long, hair-like tentacles.

“These tentacles give a very nasty sting, so consult a doctor if swelling or weals are severe.”

The trust is warning people to stay away and keep their pets away.

However, if you are unlikely enough to be stung, the trust advises you to scrape the area with a clean stick or remove the tentacle with tweezers, then rinse the area with warm to hot water to reduce swelling.

The Wildlife Trusts describes the jellyfish as translucent brown to reddish with a thick mane of hundreds of long hair-like tentacles up to 3m in length, the oldest of which are coloured dark red.

Last June, a Fife family discovered a huge Lion’s Mane jellyfish washed up on the beach at Kirkcaldy.