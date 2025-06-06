Warning as deadly Lion’s Mane jellyfish spotted on Fife beaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warning as deadly Lion’s Mane jellyfish spotted on Fife beaches

The large jellyfish, which have a 'nasty sting', have been spotted at Burntisland and Pittenweem.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Lion's Mane jellyfish washed up on Burntisland beach this week. Image: Fife Coast and Countryside Trust
Lion’s Mane jellyfish have been spotted on Fife beaches.

Locals are being warned to avoid the sea creatures, whose ‘nasty sting’ can in rare cases be fatal.

Sightings at Pittenweem and Burntisland beaches have recently been reported to the Fife Coast and Countryside Trust.

Lion’s Mane jellyfish give a very nasty sting

A spokesperson for the trust said: “We’ve had reports of Lion’s mane jellyfish at Pittenweem and Burntisland beaches.

“You can spot them because they have a thick mane of hundreds of long, hair-like tentacles.

“These tentacles give a very nasty sting, so consult a doctor if swelling or weals are severe.”

The trust is warning people to stay away and keep their pets away.

Burntisland beach. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCThomson

However, if you are unlikely enough to be stung, the trust advises you to scrape the area with a clean stick or remove the tentacle with tweezers, then rinse the area with warm to hot water to reduce swelling.

The Wildlife Trusts describes the jellyfish as translucent brown to reddish with a thick mane of hundreds of long hair-like tentacles up to 3m in length, the oldest of which are coloured dark red.

Last June, a Fife family discovered a huge Lion’s Mane jellyfish washed up on the beach at Kirkcaldy.

