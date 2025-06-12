Sheku Bayoh inquiry told chair’s independence is ‘torpedoed’ by family meetings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Sheku Bayoh inquiry told chair’s independence is ‘torpedoed’ by family meetings

The inquiry has heard arguments over chair Lord Bracadale's independence.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Sheku Bayoh supporters
Supporters of Sheku Bayoh outside Capital House in Edinburgh, ahead of a two-day hearing. Image: PA

Meetings between Sheku Bayoh’s family and the chair of an inquiry into his death have “torpedoed the independence of the chair”, a hearing was told.

The Dean of the Faculty of Advocates, Roddy Dunlop KC said “secret” meetings held several times since Lord Bracadale was appointed to head the £50 million probe in 2020 were “spectacularly ill-advised”.

He is representing the Scottish Police Federation – one of a number of groups calling for Lord Bracadale to step down – and two of the officers involved in Mr Bayoh’s death.

A public inquiry running since 2021 is investigating the circumstances of Mr Bayoh’s death in Kirkcaldy in May 2015 and whether race was a factor.

Sheku Bayoh
Sheku Bayoh.

Independence ‘torpedoed’

Mr Dunlop said Mr Bayoh’s family had made “inappropriate” remarks during these meetings, with Lord Bracadale claiming to have ended the meeting as a result.

He said this was contradicted by the minutes of the meeting, which showed further conversation taking place.

Roddy Dunlop KC gives evidence at the Sheku Bayoh Inquiry. Image: Sheku Bayoh inquiry livestream

He said: “These meetings were, almost in their entirety, completely inappropriate.

“They were doubtless well meaning, they were doubtless arranged out of the best of intentions but – and with the greatest of respect – they were spectacularly ill-advised and they have torpedoed the independence of the chair.”

Lord Bracadale
Lord Bracadale is presiding over the inquiry. Image: Sheku Bayoh inquiry livestream

Mr Bayoh died in custody after a group of police officers involved in his arrest in Kirkcaldy responded to multiple reports of him in the streets with a knife.

Mr Dunlop also said Mr Bayoh’s family were as positioning him as “Scotland’s George Floyd”.

“The arresting officers, on the other hand, argue this was a man bent on violence, heavily intoxicated and armed with a knife – creating a clear and present danger.

“The attempt to equiparate this inquiry with, for example, the Covid inquiries or the Omagh bombing inquiry is entirely specious.”

He added the fact Lord Bracadale had written to Mr Bayoh’s family stating he was “humbled and honoured” to hear from them was “alarming”.

He said it showed clear bias and that the officers were not afforded any opportunity to similarly meet with the chair.

‘Utmost confidence’ in chair

Claire Mitchell KC, representing the family, said they had the “utmost confidence” in Lord Bracadale.

Claire Mitchell KC represented the family of Sheku Bayoh in the hearing. Image: Sheku Bayoh Inquiry livestream

She said: “There is a preliminary matter I’d like to address and that is the idea that the meetings that the chair and others had with the family were secret – they were nothing of the sort.

“The chair mentioned in open hearing that he had met with the family, matters were stated publicly, indeed, it was even recorded in the national press.

“But perhaps rather than being surprised that the family met with the chair a question might be asked, why did other core participants not expect it?

“Because meetings with families is common place in public inquiries.”

She listed a number of such, including the Stephen Lawrence inquiry, the Grenfell Tower inquiry and the Omagh bombing Inquiry.

She added the legislation that governs public inquiries states not all core participants have the same rights.

“The family of Sheku Bayoh have an Article 2 right, which this inquiry as a public body itself in terms of Section 6 of the Human Rights Act must not breach.

“That duty is not held to any other core participant and it places this family in a unique position.

“It follows from that that any and all suggestions that the core participant should be treated equally is wrong. It falls into the same error as those who say they don’t see colour and therefore they treat all people the same, can’t have issues of race.

“The inquiry has duties to the family of Sheku Bayoh that it does not have in respect of others and the chair has made that clear repeatedly from the outset of this inquiry.”

Solicitor Aamer Anwar speaks to the media alongside Sheku Bayoh’s sisters Kosna Bayoh (left), Adama Jalloh (second left) and Kadi Johnson (right). Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

What the inquiry has previously heard

Father-of-two Mr Bayoh, died after he was detained and lost consciousness on Hayfield Road by police officers at around 7am on May 3, 2015.

Supporters of Sheku Bayoh outside Capital House in Edinburgh. Image Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The public inquiry into his death, the actions of police, and whether race was a factor began in Edinburgh in May 2022.

The hearing heard from members of the public who reported seeing Mr Bayoh on the streets of Kirkcaldy with a knife, including a nurse who would go on to treat him in A&E.

He wasn’t carrying the knife when officers arrived at the scene but a violent confrontation followed, with up to six officers restraining the 31-year-old on the ground.

Former police officer Nicole Short told the inquiry she was attacked by Mr Bayoh and believed his death was “unavoidable”.

But nearby residents refuted the claim he had “stomped” on PC Short, with a doctor noting she was not in pain.

The officers were allowed to stay together in the cafeteria of Kirkcaldy police station while family members claim they were given conflicting accounts of events.

The Courier’s full coverage of the inquiry can be found here.

More from Fife

A CGI image of how the new Home Bargains store in Dunfermline could look.
BREAKING: New Dunfermline Home Bargains recommended for approval by council planners
Brendon Nicol
Fife drink-driver injured teenage passenger in airborne smash on Perthshire road
Steven Stronach
57-year-old man who sexually assaulted girl, 12, in Fife given unpaid work
Congestion on Guardbridge roundabout heading to St Andrews.
Roadworks leave A91 in north Fife 'like driving over corrugated iron'
7
Ryan amd Claire Connolly, from Glenroths, with baby Lewis when he was less than a week old.
Glenrothes dad's paternity leave campaign after son's traumatic birth
Jessica Sommerville
American Pitbulls savaged Border Collie outside Fife flats
Greenheart Growers owner, Andrew (Andy) McGovern at Greenheart Growers in Kinghorn. Image: Steve Brown/DC
Fife micro-farm grows from city roots to Michelin-starred kitchens
Perth High Court 5.02.01&&David Logan Murphy who was jailed for 15 years at the High Court in Glasgow after being found guilty to over thirty charges of sex abuse at St Maragrets childrens home (see separate pic) in Elie, Fife.&&&&Pics by Graeme Hart and John Lindsay&&Copyright Perthshire Picture Agency&&Tel: 01738 623350 / 07990 594431 / 07775 852112
Council hired Fife predator despite child abuse allegations at previous school
William Fraser
Fife charity shop volunteer, 73, on register for sex chat with teen
Xtreme Trampoline Arena.
Look inside new Glenrothes trampoline park at Kingdom Shopping Centre