Delayed £4m Levenmouth active travel scheme to be complete by March

Levenmouth’s multi-million-pound active travel scheme is due to be finished by March, it has been revealed.

Work will start soon on segregated cycle paths along Methilhaven Road.

And a cycle and pedestrian route on Leven Promenade will be extended as far as the caravan park.

The idea is to create a walking, cycling and wheeling network across Levenmouth to encourage more people to ditch their cars.

It will connect to the two railway stations at Leven and Cameron Bridge, which opened last year.

And it will also connect areas of housing with shops and schools.

Work was due to begin late last year but was put on hold for financial reasons.

However, it will get under way soon and should be complete by March 2026.

Levenmouth area convener Councillor Colin Davidson hailed the work as “a very welcome piece of major investment”.

“This is totally going to transform the area,” he said.

Pavements will be widened

The active travel route is part of the wider River Leven regeneration.

Work on off-road active travel paths along the riverside is already under way.

The agreed Methilhaven Road section will cost £1.2 million and will stretch from Sea Road to Den Walk.

It will see pavements widened and split into separate lanes for walking and wheeling.

A further £2.7m will be spent on the Promenade work, which will join the £3m completed scheme.

Wednesday’s agreement also includes an upgraded footpath between Cameron Bridge station and Methilhill.

Funding has come from the UK Government’s Levelling-Up Fund, Transport Scotland and the Levenmouth Regeneration Fund.

Levenmouth active travel scheme could be extended later

Fife Council hopes to extend the active travel path as far as Buckhaven in a future scheme.

A toucan crossing will be installed outside Muiredge Surgery as part of that second phase.

And Wellesley Road could also be in line for investment later.

The scheme prompted fears for the environment when it was originally mooted in February 2024.

However, a campaign to save trees due to be felled to make way for the new route prompted a rethink and designs were amended