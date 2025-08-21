Delayed £4m Levenmouth active travel scheme to be complete by March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife

Delayed £4m Levenmouth active travel scheme to be complete by March

Councillors have given the go-ahead to start the next phase of the cycling and walking routes in Methil and Leven Promenade.

By Claire Warrender
How the new Methilhaven Road cycle track will look.
How the new Methilhaven Road cycle track will look. Image: Fife Council

Levenmouth’s multi-million-pound active travel scheme is due to be finished by March, it has been revealed.

Work will start soon on segregated cycle paths along Methilhaven Road.

And a cycle and pedestrian route on Leven Promenade will be extended as far as the caravan park.

Leven Promenade will include two new cycle lanes.
Leven Promenade cycle track will be extended. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

The idea is to create a walking, cycling and wheeling network across Levenmouth to encourage more people to ditch their cars.

It will connect to the two railway stations at Leven and Cameron Bridge, which opened last year.

And it will also connect areas of housing with shops and schools.

Work was due to begin late last year but was put on hold for financial reasons.

However, it will get under way soon and should be complete by March 2026.

Levenmouth area convener Councillor Colin Davidson hailed the work as “a very welcome piece of major investment”.

“This is totally going to transform the area,” he said.

Pavements will be widened

The active travel route is part of the wider River Leven regeneration.

Work on off-road active travel paths along the riverside is already under way.

The agreed Methilhaven Road section will cost £1.2 million and will stretch from Sea Road to Den Walk.

Methilhaven Road will form part of the Levenmouth active travel scheme
Methilhaven Road will form part of the Levenmouth active travel scheme Image: Google.

It will see pavements widened and split into separate lanes for walking and wheeling.

A further £2.7m will be spent on the Promenade work, which will join the £3m completed scheme.

Wednesday’s agreement also includes an upgraded footpath between Cameron Bridge station and Methilhill.

Funding has come from the UK Government’s Levelling-Up Fund, Transport Scotland and the Levenmouth Regeneration Fund.

Levenmouth active travel scheme could be extended later

Fife Council hopes to extend the active travel path as far as Buckhaven in a future scheme.

A toucan crossing will be installed outside Muiredge Surgery as part of that second phase.

And Wellesley Road could also be in line for investment later.

The scheme prompted fears for the environment when it was originally mooted in February 2024.

However, a campaign to save trees due to be felled to make way for the new route prompted a rethink and designs were amended

