Why disgraced Fife councillor kept job after guilty verdict – despite law change

Disgraced Fife councillor David Graham would have been thrown out of office immediately if he had been convicted just nine days later.

However, the former Labour councillor “fell between the cracks” when he was found guilty of child sex offences the week before the law changed.

New legislation came into force on August 1, after the ex-Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss representative’s conviction at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on July 23.

It states no-one convicted of a sexual crime can be a councillor or MSP in Scotland.

Anyone found guilty from now on will be immediately disqualified from office.

But it cannot be applied retrospectively.

This enabled Graham, who has earned more than £43,000 since being charged, to resist multiple public calls to resign until August 19 when he was jailed for 27 months.

The sentence then led to automatic disqualification.

Many people have demanded a change in the law since the former Labour councillor’s conviction, not realising the legislation is already in force.

The Scottish Government action has been welcomed.

However, Fife Council Conservative group leader Kathleen Leslie regrets it came just too late for David Graham.

Council was ‘stuck with David Graham’ after resign call refusal

She said: “Unfortunately he fell between the cracks.

“And this meant we were stuck with him for almost a month after he was convicted.

“He should have done the right thing and resigned.

“But I don’t think he’s got any self-awareness and I’m not convinced he’s shown any remorse.”

She added: “That [law change] is to be welcomed.

“But the fact David Graham kept his job put a lot of people under stress, not least his 15-year-old victim and her family.”

Graham, 43, was expelled from the Labour Party after his conviction but remained an independent councillor.

He would have been able to return to duties if he was sentenced to less than three months prison.

That meant Fife Council officers had to start drawing up a risk assessment to ensure the public was kept safe.

Further investigation possible

The council also confirmed on August 14 the Ethical Standards Commissioner was considering an investigation into Graham.

Commissioner Ian Bruce can assess whether an individual’s behaviour has breached the councillors’ code of conduct.

However, the code only covers conduct while acting as a councillor, and does not include their private life.

The Ethical Standards Commissioner declined to comment on whether it is continuing with the case in the wake of Graham’s prison sentence.