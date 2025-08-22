Why disgraced Fife councillor kept job after guilty verdict – despite law change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why disgraced Fife councillor kept job after guilty verdict – despite law change

David Graham was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment.

David Graham Fife councillor
David Graham at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

Disgraced Fife councillor David Graham would have been thrown out of office immediately if he had been convicted just nine days later.

However, the former Labour councillor “fell between the cracks” when he was found guilty of child sex offences the week before the law changed.

New legislation came into force on August 1, after the ex-Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss representative’s conviction at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on July 23.

David Graham
Disgraced councillor David Graham kept his job for a month after his conviction. Image: Police Scotland

It states no-one convicted of a sexual crime can be a councillor or MSP in Scotland.

Anyone found guilty from now on will be immediately disqualified from office.

But it cannot be applied retrospectively.

This enabled Graham, who has earned more than £43,000 since being charged, to resist multiple public calls to resign until August 19 when he was jailed for 27 months.

The sentence then led to automatic disqualification.

David Graham entering a prison van
David Graham enters the prison van to begin his spell behind bars.

Many people have demanded a change in the law since the former Labour councillor’s conviction, not realising the legislation is already in force.

The Scottish Government action has been welcomed.

However, Fife Council Conservative group leader Kathleen Leslie regrets it came just too late for David Graham.

Council was ‘stuck with David Graham’ after resign call refusal

She said: “Unfortunately he fell between the cracks.

“And this meant we were stuck with him for almost a month after he was convicted.

“He should have done the right thing and resigned.

“But I don’t think he’s got any self-awareness and I’m not convinced he’s shown any remorse.”

Fife Tory group leader Kathleen Leslie.
Fife Tory group leader Kathleen Leslie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She added: “That [law change] is to be welcomed.

“But the fact David Graham kept his job put a lot of people under stress, not least his 15-year-old victim and her family.”

Graham, 43, was expelled from the Labour Party after his conviction but remained an independent councillor.

He would have been able to return to duties if he was sentenced to less than three months prison.

That meant Fife Council officers had to start drawing up a risk assessment to ensure the public was kept safe.

Further investigation possible

The council also confirmed on August 14 the Ethical Standards Commissioner was considering an investigation into Graham.

Commissioner Ian Bruce can assess whether an individual’s behaviour has breached the councillors’ code of conduct.

However, the code only covers conduct while acting as a councillor, and does not include their private life.

The Ethical Standards Commissioner declined to comment on whether it is continuing with the case in the wake of Graham’s prison sentence.

