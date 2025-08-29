Leuchars will welcome Black Watch, says retired Royal Scots Dragoon Guards Army commander

Brigadier Sir Melville Jameson, former commanding officer and colonel of the now Leuchars-based Royal Scots Dragoon Guards (SCOTS DG) has expressed concern over UK defence spending amid tensions with Russia and other global challenges.

In a Courier interview, the 81-year-old retired Army man, who also commanded the Perth-based 51 (Highland) Brigade, has stated the need for a larger UK defence budget.

Speaking from his home near Blairgowrie, the retired brigadier stressed the strategic importance of Leuchars Station in Fife – home to his former regiment.

“The danger of the armchair brigadier speaking is I’ll be referred to as a dinosaur,” the Cold War veteran said.

“But most would agree that defence budget cuts have been too savage.

“The Cold War dividends stripped regiments. There’s hardly any tank regiments left. We had around 10 regiments with 57 tanks each when I commanded SCOTS DG in the late ’80s.

“We’ve gone from heavy armour to light recce. The Army does a great job.

“But the MoD needs to bring back a stronger force so we can actually put boots on the ground with armour when we need to – and we will need to, by everyone’s reckoning.”

The Perthshire-raised commander said drones “might be the modern thing”. But he warned: “You can’t win a war on drones alone.

“The three services have suffered since the Cold War and need to be more robust to cope with the future.”

The UK government recently announced plans to increase defence spending from 2.3% to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. There’s a longer-term goal of reaching 3%, and a NATO-aligned target of 5% by 2035.

Strategic role of Leuchars in the spotlight

The comments come at a time of further investment plans for Leuchars.

Once home to the RAF’s Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) squadrons, Leuchars safeguarded northern UK airspace before being handed over to the Army on March 31, 2015.

Now, a decade later, it’s poised to become Scotland’s largest military garrison.

Already home to the SCOTS DG and other units, the Army told The Courier in March that new accommodation will be built for the 3rd Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland (3 SCOTS) – still widely known as The Black Watch – by 2032.

SCOTS DG, though often very busy training overseas, now enjoys being based in Fife, Jameson said. And the prospect of an even larger Army presence has been overwhelmingly welcomed by the village.

“The regiment loves being back home in Scotland,” he added.

“They can live a more normal life, have families nearby, and stay rooted in the communities that have always supported them. You lose something when you take that away.”

Asked if he would welcome 3 SCOTS moving from Fort George to Leuchars, he said: “I know that if it happened, my regiment the SCOTS DG would be very happy to see the Black Watch 3 SCOTS (at Leuchars).

“They served with them so many times over so many years in operations across the world.”

From the frontlines to centre stage

It’s a topic close to home. His father served with the Black Watch in WWI, was captured, and held in a PoW camp.

Jameson himself led armoured regiments during the Cold War and later commanded the Highland Brigade from Perth.

These days, Jameson is perhaps better known to the public as the man who transformed the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo into a world-class spectacle.

His new book, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo: The Show Must Go On, chronicles his 12-year tenure as the Tattoo’s producer and chief executive from 1995 to 2007.

Even in retirement, in the house where he was born in 1944, the former Glenalmond College pupil remains keenly interested in defence issues.

Jameson’s connection to the Tattoo began long before he took charge.

As a young officer in the Royal Scots Greys – later merged into the SCOTS DG – he often accompanied the regiment’s pipers and bands.

“They called me the road manager,” he laughed. The SCOTS DG band even had a deal with RCA and gained fame for their version of Amazing Grace.

What was it like producing the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo?

Taking over the Tattoo was a huge leap – especially while still commanding 51 (Highland) Brigade.

“I was asked to step in when Sir Michael Parker fell ill. I had two jobs – commanding 51 Brigade and running the Tattoo. It nearly finished me off,” he smiled.

From there, he reimagined the Tattoo. With fewer UK military bands due to defence cuts, Jameson went global – visiting Fiji, Tonga, South Africa, Pakistan, and beyond to find new performers.

“I wanted to keep the military essence but open the doors to the Commonwealth. That’s the real story of the book – those journeys, the people I met, the bands I brought in.”

From Zulu dancers to the Russian Navy Band – before tensions froze those ties – Jameson brought colour and flair to the Esplanade.

In 2004, he introduced castle projections, now a defining feature, and modernised the event without losing its identity.

A return to the Esplanade

This year, Jameson returned as guest of honour, taking the salute at the Saturday night opening performance.

He praised the 2025 production, particularly its use of drones – a “remarkable” innovation.

“Nothing compares to the massed pipes and drums coming through the drawbridge,” he reflects.

He is speaking to me as he promotes his new book The Show Must Go On, focused on his role working on the Tattoo. It launched on August 20 at Balhousie Castle in Perth.

More events are scheduled, including the Bookmark Book Festival in Blairgowrie on October 4.

Much of the book was written during the Covid-19 lockdown, based on Jameson’s decades of travel diaries, developed with help from Dundee University historian Dr Paul Philippou.

“I wrote diaries to show the board I wasn’t just gallivanting,” Jameson jokes.

He sees the Tattoo as a powerful tool of “soft power,” recalling when Moscow hosted a Kremlin Tattoo with Jameson as co-producer.

“It was working,” he says of UK-Russia cultural ties in the early 2000s.

“Then Putin invaded Georgia, and the door slammed shut. It’s a great tragedy. We had support from Russian generals – fans of the Tattoo. Now all gone.”

Lord-Lieutenant and local voice

After stepping down from the Tattoo in 2007, Jameson was appointed Lord-Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross, a position he held until 2020.

The role was marked by civic pride and community engagement – perhaps most memorably when he helped secure city status for Perth.

“Bringing city status back during the Queen’s Jubilee year, alongside Provost John Hulbert, was probably my greatest local achievement,” he said.

“The Queen herself came to present it. Unforgettable.”

He believes Perth remains one of Scotland’s most overlooked gems.

“Perth has massive potential. It’s central, beautiful, unspoilt, and has been kept intact – unlike, dare I say it, some other Scottish cities. And now, with the Stone of Destiny back, we’ve got even more reason to welcome the world.”

Despite retirement, Jameson continues to advise military tattoos internationally, including the Basel Tattoo in Switzerland.

He has two sons, five grandchildren, and two “wonderful” daughters-in-law.

As for another book?

“I very much doubt it!” he laughs