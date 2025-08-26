Question of risk ‘looms large’ for Fife man who filmed gas explosion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Question of risk ‘looms large’ for Fife man who filmed gas explosion

Curtis Ross, who was arrested after blowing up cannisters in Methil, said on social media he would make 9/11 "look like an episode of Teletubbies".

By Ross Gardiner
Curtis Ross. Image: Facebook
A judge has ordered a full risk assessment of a “dangerous” Fife man who claimed he would make the 9/11 attacks “look like an episode of the Teletubbies”.

Curtis Ross, who studied killer Ted “The Unabomber” Kaczynski and was found with a drawing marked “Project Payback”, faces a possible extended sentence.

The 24-year-old was arrested after posting footage of himself on Facebook blowing up two butane canisters near the River Leven in Methil.

Ross’s defence counsel conceded that the offender’s remarks during a post-conviction social work interview were “not reassuring” and said the question of future risk “loomed large.”

Sparked police response

Ross’s Stewart Court home was raided by detectives and anti-terrorism officers last summer.

Inside a desk they found a roll of wire, mobile phone batteries, nails, screws and a watch.

Officers also discovered a string of concerning messages the offender had been sending online.

Bomb squad called to Stewart Court in Methil
Police attended at Stewart Court, Methil. 

In late June 2024, he wrote to 15 users on Facebook Messenger: “Here guys, I am just here to inform you that the only thing stopping you from murdering all of the people who wronged you is just a box.”

He referred to “instructions on how to make a pipe bomb” adding: “Hope this comes in handy for you one day.”

In messages on the day of the River Leven explosion, a social media contact called Ross a “v dangerous human”.

In one conversation, he remarked: “I am going to make 9/11 look like an episode of the Teletubbies, f*** sake.”

Propensity for violence

Last month, Ross pled guilty to threatening or abusive behaviour at the High Court in Glasgow.

He admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner which included sending the concerning messages and voice notes on Snapchat and Facebook causing an explosion, filming it and putting the footage on social media between June 25 and July 31 2024.

His not guilty plea to a charge under the Terrorism Act was accepted.

Ross is currently remanded in HMP Perth and attended a court hearing last week via a video link.

Defence counsel Tony Lenehan KC said the social work report prepared ahead of the hearing at the High Court in Inverness was “not objectively reassuring in its terms.”

“Clearly the question of further risk looms large in this case,” he said.

“The question becomes what might have happened and what might well.

“It might be that there is no realistic option but at least to consider whether the risk criteria are met.”

Judge Lord Colbeck pointed out that guilty plea he was dealing with was “incredibly complicated”.

He said: “What I’m confronted with is a plea to a Section 38(1) of the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2010.

“The maximum penalty available to the court is five years imprisonment.

“Mr Ross pled guilty at a preliminary hearing which ordinarily would get a quarter off.

“Mr Ross, you pled guilty before me on a previous occasion to an offence the nature and circumstances of are such that it appears to the court you have a propensity to commit violent offences and offences which endanger life.

“I consider that the risk criteria may, and I do stress the word may, be met in this case.

“The law requires me to make a risk assessment order.”

Ross will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on November 7.

