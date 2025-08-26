Question of risk ‘looms large’ for Fife man who filmed gas explosion

A judge has ordered a full risk assessment of a “dangerous” Fife man who claimed he would make the 9/11 attacks “look like an episode of the Teletubbies”.

Curtis Ross, who studied killer Ted “The Unabomber” Kaczynski and was found with a drawing marked “Project Payback”, faces a possible extended sentence.

The 24-year-old was arrested after posting footage of himself on Facebook blowing up two butane canisters near the River Leven in Methil.

Ross’s defence counsel conceded that the offender’s remarks during a post-conviction social work interview were “not reassuring” and said the question of future risk “loomed large.”

Sparked police response

Ross’s Stewart Court home was raided by detectives and anti-terrorism officers last summer.

Inside a desk they found a roll of wire, mobile phone batteries, nails, screws and a watch.

Officers also discovered a string of concerning messages the offender had been sending online.

In late June 2024, he wrote to 15 users on Facebook Messenger: “Here guys, I am just here to inform you that the only thing stopping you from murdering all of the people who wronged you is just a box.”

He referred to “instructions on how to make a pipe bomb” adding: “Hope this comes in handy for you one day.”

In messages on the day of the River Leven explosion, a social media contact called Ross a “v dangerous human”.

In one conversation, he remarked: “I am going to make 9/11 look like an episode of the Teletubbies, f*** sake.”

Propensity for violence

Last month, Ross pled guilty to threatening or abusive behaviour at the High Court in Glasgow.

He admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner which included sending the concerning messages and voice notes on Snapchat and Facebook causing an explosion, filming it and putting the footage on social media between June 25 and July 31 2024.

His not guilty plea to a charge under the Terrorism Act was accepted.

Ross is currently remanded in HMP Perth and attended a court hearing last week via a video link.

Defence counsel Tony Lenehan KC said the social work report prepared ahead of the hearing at the High Court in Inverness was “not objectively reassuring in its terms.”

“Clearly the question of further risk looms large in this case,” he said.

“The question becomes what might have happened and what might well.

“It might be that there is no realistic option but at least to consider whether the risk criteria are met.”

Judge Lord Colbeck pointed out that guilty plea he was dealing with was “incredibly complicated”.

He said: “What I’m confronted with is a plea to a Section 38(1) of the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2010.

“The maximum penalty available to the court is five years imprisonment.

“Mr Ross pled guilty at a preliminary hearing which ordinarily would get a quarter off.

“Mr Ross, you pled guilty before me on a previous occasion to an offence the nature and circumstances of are such that it appears to the court you have a propensity to commit violent offences and offences which endanger life.

“I consider that the risk criteria may, and I do stress the word may, be met in this case.

“The law requires me to make a risk assessment order.”

Ross will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on November 7.

