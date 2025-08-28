Watch Andy Murray sink an eagle on famous 18th hole of St Andrews’ Old Course

Andy Murray has added an eagle at the world-famous 18th hole of St Andrews’ Old Course to his bulging list of accolades.

The Dunblane-born tennis legend was knighted in 2019 after winning an Olympic gold medal and three major tennis titles, including two at Wimbledon.

Now he has scored another notable achievement, this time in his favourite post-tennis sport.

Murray, 38, has become a devoted golfer since retiring from professional tennis a year ago.

And he showed that the practice is paying off by finding the hole in only his second shot at the 18th on St Andrews’ Old Course.

Andy Murray celebrates eagle on 18th hole of St Andrews’ Old Course

Known as the Tom Morris, the 357-yard par four is considered one of the most famous holes in golf, featuring a large, sloping green and the iconic Valley of Sin in front of it.

But Murray showed his famed magic touch on the tennis court extends to the golf course by hitting an eagle in his first ever round at the historic course.

Murray, who signed a deal with Callaway Golf in March, was playing with fellow brand ambassador Inci Mehmet when he holed an outrageous putt from the Valley of Sin.

“That’s some putt, Andy,” she said in a video posted by the golf equipment giants. “That is some putt.”

Murray was in St Andrews on Tuesday for the filming of an upcoming episode of Callaway’s ‘On the Course With Series’.

The series sees Sky Sports presenter Mehmet ask famous people about their lives, careers and how they got into golf.

The pair are filmed playing the final three holes of the course after warming up at the St Andrews Links Golf Academy.

The footage of Murray’s shot on the 18th flips between the player and the golf ball, leading some to speculate that the putt was the result of a clever edit.

However, a spokesperson for Callaway Golf Europe told The Courier: “Yes, it really was an eagle!

“Andy has such sporting passion; it’s obvious from his reaction that the putt meant a lot to him.

“You can’t fake that raw emotion when you’re an athlete of Andy’s calibre.”

A long-form version of the episode will be published in the next few weeks on the Callaway Golf Europe YouTube channel.