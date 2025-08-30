Meet the Fife museum curator helping visitors trace witch ancestors

Fife’s Scottish Witch Trial Museum has welcomed hundreds of international visitors in its first year, thanks to Instagram.

Curator Leonard Low says word of his small Leven attraction has “spread like a disease” on the social media platform.

This has resulted in American, Canadian and Australian tourists arriving for a look round.

And he has been able to help a number of them trace family members tortured and executed for witchcraft in the 16th and 17th centuries.

Leonard has collected a number of manuscripts, allowing visitors to discover their own history.

“People are bringing in surnames and looking through my records,” says Leonard.

“Then they’re realising this horror was done to their own people.

“Sometimes they go away and research and come back with family trees.”

Fife Witch Trial Museum is Instagram famous

Leonard converted a former burger bar into a museum dedicated to the thousands of people, mostly women, involved in the horrific period.

The local historian filled it with information and artefacts relating to the era, including several instruments of torture.

And it has proved a huge hit since it opened on August 31 last year.

In July alone, the Scottish Witch Trial Museum attracted 80 American visitors.

“It’s been doing really well and it’s mad at the moment,” says Leonard.

“It’s Instagram. I’m not on Instagram but visitors have been posting their pictures and videos and it has spread like a disease.”

He added: “I’m getting people coming back for the third time now and they’re bringing other people.

“It’s fantastic.”

Weird things going on at Leven museum

Leonard is the author of The Weem Witch.

And he has spent 30 years buying articles related to the trials at auction.

Many of those now fill his Mitchell Street museum, including a scold’s bridle, a type of iron muzzle used to stop wearers from speaking.

Other items include thumb screws and even a beheading axe.

Leonard has previously told how he believes the Scottish Witch Trial Museum is haunted by a “touchy feely ghost”.

And several people have fainted while visiting.

More recently, a heavily pregnant woman went into labour and was “whipped away” to hospital.

The Weem Witch is now in its sixth print edition.

And Leonard’s new book Scotland’s Untold Stories Volume II is out soon.