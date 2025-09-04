Fife short-term lets controls would ‘decimate industry and impact jobs’ says operator

A Fife short-term let operator fears introducing a control zone will “decimate” the region’s self-catering industry.

Debbie McCallum, from St Andrews, has two north east Fife holiday homes, as well as several in Edinburgh.

And she says there is nothing to justify further restrictions on the sector, which supports more than 2,700 Fife jobs and generates £80 million a year.

She spoke to The Courier just days before the end of Fife Council’s consultation on whether to introduce control areas.

The public survey launched in June following claims some East Neuk communities were becoming ghost towns with few permanent residents.

This week, St Andrews resident Neil Cunningham Dobson said a growing number of short-term lets was destroying the town

However, Debbie says thousands of visitors to Fife choose self-catering every year.

“Where are all these people going to go?” she said.

“We don’t have lots of hotels like Edinburgh to shove everybody into.

“All that will happen is we’ll end up with a lot of empty second home properties and tradesmen with nothing to do.”

‘Short-term lets controls would impact so many lives’

The Scottish Government introduced legislation in 2021 in a bid to retain local housing in high-demand areas.

It means anyone who wants to use a home as a short-term let in future must apply for planning permission.

Edinburgh and Highland councils have already implemented it.

And Fife is considering similar short-term lets controls.

However, Debbie says: “Supporters say it means there will be more houses for locals. No there won’t.

“Self-catering is of absolutely no consequence to the housing shortage in Fife.

“All that’s happened in Edinburgh is they’ve created a black market.

“There are so many unlicensed and unregulated self-catering properties there now.

“Instead of knocking the very industry that supports the East Neuk and St Andrews, someone should be looking to bring back into use all the homes that sit empty.

“It’s very unfair to scapegoat us.

“It would impact on so many lives and the economy.”

Self-catering ‘plays vital role’

Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterer’s (ASSC), agrees.

“Fife’s self-catering sector plays a vital and often under-appreciated role in sustaining the local economy,” she says.

“The guest spend from self-catering means more money spent in local shops, restaurants and attractions across the region.

“What is required is a holistic, joined-up approach – not scapegoating small and micro businesses that have operated responsibly for years.”