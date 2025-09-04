Fife short-term lets controls would ‘decimate industry and impact jobs’ says operator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife short-term lets controls would ‘decimate industry and impact jobs’ says operator

Debbie McCallum, from St Andrews, says it is unfair to "scapegoat" the self-catering industry, which supports thousands of Fife jobs.

By Claire Warrender
The Hamilton Grand building in St Andrews is iconic.
St Andrews is a popular holiday destination for golfers and other tourists. Image: Savills

A Fife short-term let operator fears introducing a control zone will “decimate” the region’s self-catering industry.

Debbie McCallum, from St Andrews, has two north east Fife holiday homes, as well as several in Edinburgh.

And she says there is nothing to justify further restrictions on the sector, which supports more than 2,700 Fife jobs and generates £80 million a year.

Elie and Earlsferry is a particular tourism hotspot.

She spoke to The Courier just days before the end of Fife Council’s consultation on whether to introduce control areas.

The public survey launched in June following claims some East Neuk communities were becoming ghost towns with few permanent residents.

This week, St Andrews resident Neil Cunningham Dobson said a growing number of short-term lets was destroying the town

However, Debbie says thousands of visitors to Fife choose self-catering every year.

“Where are all these people going to go?” she said.

“We don’t have lots of hotels like Edinburgh to shove everybody into.

“All that will happen is we’ll end up with a lot of empty second home properties and tradesmen with nothing to do.”

‘Short-term lets controls would impact so many lives’

The Scottish Government introduced legislation in 2021 in a bid to retain local housing in high-demand areas.

It means anyone who wants to use a home as a short-term let in future must apply for planning permission.

Edinburgh and Highland councils have already implemented it.

And Fife is considering similar short-term lets controls.

However, Debbie says: “Supporters say it means there will be more houses for locals. No there won’t.

“Self-catering is of absolutely no consequence to the housing shortage in Fife.

Fiona Campbell chief executive of the Scottish Self Caterer's Association
Fiona Campbell chief executive of Scotland’s Self Caterer’s Association, says the industry is vital. Image: Supplied.

“All that’s happened in Edinburgh is they’ve created a black market.

“There are so many unlicensed and unregulated self-catering properties there now.

“Instead of knocking the very industry that supports the East Neuk and St Andrews, someone should be looking to bring back into use all the homes that sit empty.

“It’s very unfair to scapegoat us.

“It would impact on so many lives and the economy.”

Self-catering ‘plays vital role’

Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterer’s (ASSC), agrees.

“Fife’s self-catering sector plays a vital and often under-appreciated role in sustaining the local economy,” she says.

“The guest spend from self-catering means more money spent in local shops, restaurants and attractions across the region.

“What is required is a holistic, joined-up approach – not scapegoating small and micro businesses that have operated responsibly for years.”

Fife Council’s online short-term lets survey can be found here until September 8.

