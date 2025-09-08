Child sex attacker sprints from Fife court after swerving jail sentence

A Fife pervert sprinted from away court after being handed a community sentence for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Richard Ford’s young victim was terrified during the attack which happened at an address in Cowdenbeath in November last year.

Ford, 33, of Limepark Crescent in Kelty, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

He previously pled guilty to sexually assaulting the child by getting into bed with her while he was naked, hugging her, stroking her inner thigh, and placing his penis on her leg.

Girl was visibly distraught

The court heard that the girl had been asleep when Ford, who had been drinking, got into her bed with no clothes on and woke her.

At one point he told her: “I hope you don’t mind me being here”.

As he moved closer to the girl, she could feel his naked penis on her leg and could feel him stroking the inside of her upper thigh, close to her private parts.

The girl was described as being “terrified” and screamed “get off me” before jumping over his legs and out of the room, closing the door behind her.

The girl was seen shaking and crying after the assault.

Denied sexual intentions

Defence lawyer Lucy Martin said first offender Ford had consumed a large amount of alcohol but didn’t want to use this as an excuse for the behaviour.

She said Ford denies there was sexual intention but that, having discussed the case with him, he understands this is not a defence and that he still behaved in a reckless manner.

Ms Martin said Ford is “devastated” by the offence and aware of the impact and recognises how scared the girl must have been in this situation.

The lawyer said Ford accepts he still consumes alcohol but not to the level as at the time of the assault.

Ms Martin said Ford is aware of how serious the offence is but she asked the court to follow a social work recommendation for a community payback order.

Over the custody threshold

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon said Ford’s behaviour was “extremely concerning” and passed the custody threshold but that, in view of the report recommendation, he is satisfied there is an alternative to custody in this case.

The sheriff gave Ford 270 hours of unpaid work and placed him under offender supervision for 18 months.

Ford was also put on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

After sentencing, Ford was seen sprinting away from journalists to avoid being photographed.

