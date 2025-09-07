Best photos of Glenfest 2025

Hundreds turned out as Glenfest 2025 took place in Letham Glen on Saturday September 6th.

To celebrate 100 years since the opening of Letham Glen, a huge day party overflowed with live music, stalls, food, events, and activities for the kids.

The event hosted six local bands, a licensed bar, craft and gift stalls.

The acts who took to the stage included Caligo, Toastie, Ex-, Cornfield Chase, and Rudebeard.

Photographer David Wardle was there to capture all highlights below:

