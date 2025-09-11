Kingsbarns locals faced losing village inn a year ago – this is how they brought back the community cheer

When people in Kingsbarns faced losing their inn they were determined to fight to keep it at the heart of the Fife village.

“A lot of people wanted to keep it as an inn and there was a danger that it would be turned into flats if it didn’t continue in that shape,” says Iona Macphie of the Kingsbarns Community Development Trust

I went along to the inn to meet Iona and her Trust colleagues Sue Jenkins and Ian Green.

As warm sunlight streams in through the windows, I notice a Community Inn of the Year 2025 award on display. It’s clear the trio have a lot to be proud about.

But things were very different, one year ago.

Sue tells me their bid to bid to support a local shop had fallen at the last hurdle and many worried the iconic Inn – instantly recognisable to anyone who has passed through the beautiful East Neuk village – would be next.

The community were determined not to let that happen

“We feel that there is a real need. Especially in a village where there’s quite a percentage of people who are getting older and only have an hourly bus service,” Sue explains.

So how did local people save the Inn at Kingsbarns – and who paid?

Sue, who is the chairwoman of the Kingsbarns Community Development Trust, knew there was an appetite for a community-run venture in the village.

Thanks to a lot of perseverance and an incredible pool of local talent, the community managed to raise the money needed to buy the inn.

In fact, it opened in its new form in June 2024 – without even losing a single day’s takings.

“It has been a steep learning curve,” admits Sue, who runs a B&B and teaches yoga in the East Neuk Village.

Grants from organisations such as the Scottish Land Fund brought in £590,000. Donations from residents and a Crowdfunder raised a further £24,000.

Locals set up the Kingsbarns Community Benefit Society to run the business.

The next hurdle was raising money to buy stock, make repairs and pay wages to ensure a smooth transition from private hotel to community hub.

So the team sold shares.

Organisers encouraged local people to buy at least one share for £25, while non-residents could purchase a minimum of two shares for £50.

“We’ve got shareholders all over the world,” says Iona, “South Africa, Alaska, Germany just to name a few.

“We have had people who visited, people whose parents have lived here, who lived here as a child – all sorts of reasons as to why.”

Sue says many villagers who had already donated money to buy the building still bought shares in the Inn.

‘We’re going to need a bigger skip’

Ian Green chairs the Kingsbarns Community Benefit Society. He coordinated the legion of volunteers who answered the call to save the pub.

“When we took on the building it wasn’t in the best of shape,” he says.

“It wasn’t run down by any means, but it needed some TLC.

“So we put a shout out on social media saying that we needed to do a revamp – I think we gave people about a week’s notice.”

On the first night 40 people turned up – only partly motivated by the promise of dinner cooked by the Inn’s chef!

“They were armed with everything from sledgehammers to shovels and wheelbarrows. It was like some kind of medieval gathering,” Ian laughs. “People drove past, parked up and came to help.”

“I would say that the community buy out has forged a lot of new friendships.

“People who had lived here for ten years plus but didn’t know their neighbours.”

“I think the volunteer days opened a lot of new avenues for the Inn. It was a great networking and social occasion and that spread into the pub community events.”

The events calendar at the Inn now includes monthly traditional music sessions and pub quizzes, cosy craft sessions and bingo afternoons.

How has the first year of community ownership gone at the Inn at Kingsbarns?

Regular opening hours, lunch, light bite and dinner menus and popular community events are all coming together to make the Inn a go-to for anyone living in or visiting Kingsbarns.

The evidence isn’t just anecdotal. Judges awarded the Inn at Kingsbarns Scottish Hotel Awards Community Inn of the Year 2025. That is a mere eight months after the community took it on.

University Professor and co-chair of the community trust Frances Andrews is keen to point out just how much work has gone into the successful community buy-out.

“We feel that we have put the buzz back into our pub,” she enthuses.

“And, I must say, these two women (indicating Sue and Iona) are absolutely critical to this success.”

How will the Inn at Kingsbarns look in the future?

The Inn at Kingsbarns is already fulfilling its initial aim of providing the village with a social and community hub.

Customers flock to social events with the rooms and restaurant often fully booked.

Sue, Iona and the team aren’t resting on their laurels, though. They want to add a shop to the inn next.

The endless paperwork, grant applications and conservation-area planning hurdles they encountered during the buy out of the Inn doesn’t seem to have put them off.

But for now, they are extremely proud of the community effort. The Inn at Kingsbarns remains at the heart of their village.

Sue beams: “Sometimes I have to pinch myself to believe that we really did it!”

It is still possible to buy shares in the Inn at Kingsbarns. Details are available on the Kingsbarns Community Development Trust website.