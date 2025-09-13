Fife beach records highest sample of sewage bacteria this summer

A Fife beach recorded the highest levels of a bacteria indicating contamination with faeces so far this bathing season.

Burntisland recorded levels of something called intestinal enterococci (IE) a staggering 50 times higher than the safe levels of the bacteria.

IE levels, alongside E.Coli levels, are used to determine the contamination of water. Both indicate the presence of faeces in water from sources including sewage, livestock and animals.

Levels of over 10,000cfu/100ml for IE have only been registered 23 times in records covering two decades of sampling across Scotland.

Just over a third of those incidents were in Fife.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) carries out regular testing of all bathing waters in Scotland over the summer.

As well as being used to alert swimmers to poor quality water, the samples contribute to the status of the bathing waters for the following year

At the start of this bathing season, Scotland had more ranked as “excellent” than ever before.

More than half achieved top marks, compared to just a fifth in 2015.

Yet, two thirds of Fife’s beaches were deemed excellent ahead of this bathing season.

With beaches shut to swimmers twice this summer, is the water quality in Fife reason for concern?

The Scottish Water chief recently told the Courier he does not want concerns about sewage spills in the area to be “overblown”.

We looked into the data across all of the official designated bathing waters to find out how the water quality is really faring.

Just keep swimming?

Swimming in water contaminated in faecal matter can lead to stomach upsets and cause infections to the eyes, ears, skin and chest.

Readings above the safe limits for the two bacteria indicating faecal matter affect the general ranking given by Sepa ranging from ‘excellent’ to ‘poor’.

Measurements taken this summer will impact the ranking for next year.

A total of 36 bathing waters surpassed the recommended safe limit of IE of 200cfu/100ml up to the start of September.

That means two in five bathing waters surpassed the limit for the faecal bacteria at least once this summer.

Burntisland by far tops the list with a sample taken on July 14.

It wasn’t the only Fife appearance. More than a third of Fife’s 15 designated bathing waters exceeded the safe limit.

But only three Fife beaches also recorded E.Coli levels which indicated unsafe swimming water so far this bathing season.

Their E. Coli readings do not nearly approach the maximum readings taken in North and South Ayrshire.

The highest Fife E. Coli reading was at Aberdour Harbour (Black Sands) on July 2nd with 980cfu/100ml. It was the only reading where the beach recorded levels of the pathogens above the recommended safe limits.

The overall highest in Scotland was at Irvine beach with 7700cfu/100ml.

Yet fewer beaches surpassed the E.Coli boundaries than with IE.

Burntisland narrowly avoids the list with the highest sample being exactly on the boundary of 500cfu/100m.

Not the weather for it…

After the bacteria spike at Burntisland, Sepa issued warnings against swimming due to contamination fears.

Since then, experts have been carrying out microbial DNA source tracking to determine the source of the location.

So far the environmental watchdog has eliminated human and livestock faecal matter sources.

A spokesperson for the environmental watchdog said: “Following our investigation at Burntisland, we were unable to identify a specific explanation other than heavy rain after a dry period.

“Scottish Water confirmed that their assets were performing normally.”

It was clearly a one off too – as it is the only time the beach exceeded the recommended limits.

And it was not the only Fife beach shut down for high bacteria results – at Kinghorn warnings were issued twice this summer.

The highest reading for both E.Coli and IE for Kinghorn (Harbour Beach) was taken on August 6. But high samples were less unusual than at Burntisland.

E.Coli was recorded at 900cfu/100ml, while IE was six times the safe limit at 1200cfu/100ml.

After the measurement, Sepa advised against swimming for five days.

It was the second time this summer the beach was deemed unsafe after also being shut alongside Burntisland in July.

Heavy rainfall after a dry period was once again blamed for the bacteria spike.

When Fife experienced a drier period in the second half of August, samples remained consistently low.

“Short-term pollution at bathing waters often follows heavy rainfall when run-off and overflows can affect water quality,” the spokesperson added.

“We advise against bathing for one to two days after such events due to increased health risks from water pollution.”

Are there signs of improvement at Fife bathing waters?

In some places in Fife even dry weather may not help.

The Courier reported in August that two storm overflows in the Kingdom were identified on a list of 12 areas considered high risk for overflows during dry weather.

Yet there have been some strides made in improving Fife’s bathing water quality at designated sites.

Two thirds are ranked excellent today. Yet when the categories were introduced under updated regulations in 2015 just four out of 14 reached top ranks.

Sepa is actively working with operators and businesses to reduce the pollution in the Kinghorn Burn. Pollution from the source discharges into the bathing water.

Lower Largo was only granted bathing water status for the 2022 season.

Until that point the beach had failed to meet basic European standards for water quality followed by Sepa.

Since 2022, Scottish Water has had an on-going programme to understand the impact of their wastewater systems on the bathing water.

There have been improvements. Samples of E.Coli at Lower Largo soared above 10,000cfu/100ml six times in its first two years with bathing status.

Levels of IE also reached 10,000 several times – once in 2022 and three times in 2023.

While the maximum sample still exceeded safe levels in 2024, it dropped considerably. Up to the start of September, not a single sample has exceeded limits.

Kinghorn (Harbour Beach) has not tested at 10,000cfu/100ml of either faecal bacteria since 2010.

Aberdour Harbour (Black Sands), Kirkcaldy at Seafield, St Andrews (West Sands) have all previously recorded samples over 10,000cfu/100ml.

How often are safe water limits surpassed in Fife?

But it is not just the maximum sample that matters. Categories are calculated based on the median and the 95th percentile over a four year period.

Those calculations are less likely to be impacted by a single outlier like in the case of Burntisland.

Looking at the proportion of samples above the safe limit this summer, Kinghorn (Harbour Beach) rises to the top for IE.

It is surpassed only by Irvine when it comes to samples above the recommended boundaries of E.Coli.

Yet despite this year seeing multiple spikes in the bacteria at Kinghorn (Harbour Beach), it is still not the worse across the past four years.

Despite having a perfect season, Lower Largo still has the largest proportion of samples above safe limits.

Looking at data from 2022 up to the 2nd of September, more than a quarter of samples at the Fife bathing water surpassed the limit for either IE or E.Coli.

However, Kinghorn is not far behind with 24% of its samples indicating low quality water.

Meanwhile, a five beaches only exceeded the boundaries once in more than 60 samples.

Those include Anstruther, Crail, Elie (Harbour) and Earlsferry and Kingsbarns.

