Pittenweem fishermen losing ‘tens of thousands’ in income as wind farms ‘stall’ on compensation

A Pittenweem-based razor clam fisherman has backed colleagues in the Fife prawn fleet who say North Sea wind farms are threatening livelihoods.

David Leadbetter, the east coast representative of the Scottish Razor Clam Association, has accused offshore wind farm developer Inch Cape Offshore of disregarding fishing communities while laying export cables through key fishing grounds in the Firth of Forth.

Mr Leadbetter, who owns two razor clam boats and a trawler at Pittenweem, says the laying of a cable at Gullane, which cuts directly through razor clam beds, is already causing severe disruption.

It’s a zone of the Forth estuary that has already been under government trial for sustainable fisheries.

Mr Leadbetter says Fife razor clam boats have been forced to abandon grounds without notice, divers have been stood down mid-job, and unexploded ordnance clearances have led to repeated last-minute cancellations.

Pittenweem skipper claims compensation promises remain ‘stalled’

“We’ve lost between £30,000 and £40,000 already,” he told The Courier.

“We only get 110 fishing days a year. If we steam out and find we can’t work, those days are gone forever.”

It’s understood that the wind farm company has agreed in principle to pay compensation to static creel boats and razor clam divers.

But how this is calculated remains under negotiation.

Mr Leadbetter said compensation promises from developers remain stalled. That’s despite months of discussions. He says no payments have been made to local crews.

The impact, he stresses, goes beyond a handful of boats.

“Our fleet might be four razor clam vessels,” he said.

“But there are 20 livelihoods tied to them – exporters, drivers, processors. It’s not just fishermen being brushed aside; it’s an entire supply chain.”

Mr Leadbetter also claims local crews were not made aware of the cable plans until just 18 months ago – claims disputed by the company. That’s despite claims of “regular engagement” dating back to at least 2014.

With another cable still to be laid just 50 metres from the first, he fears the grounds will be permanently damaged.

“The fear is they just want the job done, then will deal with the fallout later,” he added.

Mr Leadbetter, who has fished since he was a teenager following his father into the industry, says the issue symbolises a wider clash between renewable energy expansion and traditional fishing.

“We’re not against green energy,” he said. “But it can’t come at the cost of wiping out sustainable fisheries and local livelihoods.”

What’s the view of the wind farm developer?

Responding to Mr Leadbetter’s concerns, a spokesperson for Inch Cape Offshore told The Courier: “Inch Cape is in continued dialogue with fishers with the aim of coexistence whenever possible.

“Any claims for compensation are managed by our fisheries liaison experts in line with accepted industry guidelines.”

The Courier reported last week that Fife prawn boat skippers fear what’s left of their industry risks going under.

Prawn skippers have been told they are not entitled to compensation because they can “move”. But the Pittenweem-based industry says this is impractical.

The impact of Brexit, Covid-19, labour shortages, falling prices and rising costs continues to be felt.

But the biggest threat that could now sink them, they claim, comes from offshore wind developments, which are encroaching further into traditional fishing grounds.

Two lifelong seafarers, John Davidson and Kirk Doig, interviewed by The Courier, said the 75 km subsea cable linked to the Inch Cape wind farm, under construction near the Bell Rock off Angus, is the latest disrupter. They are not allowed to fish near it.

They’ve been backed by the Fishermen’s Mutual Association (Pittenweem) Ltd which fears Pittenweem’s £4 million prawn industry could be wiped out unless compensation is provided to sustain boats during wind farm construction.

Their warning echoes that of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF), which is calling for an immediate moratorium on all new offshore wind consents.

Support for Fife fishers from Lothian

Last week’s Courier’s coverage has also prompted contact from the Cockenzie and Port Seton Fishermen’s Association on the Lothian side of the Forth, lending their support to the Fife prawn fisher concerns.

Responding to the prawn fishermen’s original concerns, an Inch Cape spokesman told The Courier that they are in “continuous communications with local fishing communities”.

The company says “the project has agreed and offered cooperation agreements with all the fishers using static fishing gear in the areas affected by our activity”.

The Scottish Government has said increasing Scotland’s renewable energy generation is critical to meeting net-zero targets with all offshore wind farm projects subject to “robust determination processes”.