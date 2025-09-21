Gallery: MND Scotland annual fun run in Lochore Meadows, Lochgelly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: MND Scotland annual fun run in Lochore Meadows, Lochgelly

Dozens joined the MND Scotland fun run in Lochgelly, raising funds and awareness for motor neuron disease at Lochore Meadows.

MND Park run at Lochore Meadows Country Park. Image: David Wardle
MND Park run at Lochore Meadows Country Park. Image: David Wardle
By Katherine Ferries & Gemma Bibby

Dozens turned out as the MND Scotland Annual Fun Run took place in Lochgelly on Saturday September 20 2025.

The popular charity event brought families, friends, colleagues, and even pets together at Lochore Meadows Country Park for a 3.5-mile run around Loch Ore.

The day began with a lively warm-up session before the race started at 11am, with participants of all ages taking part, from children to seasoned runners.

The Fun Run offered plenty of entertainment, food, and refreshments, creating a festival-like atmosphere. Runners and walkers were cheered on by family members and volunteers as they completed the scenic loop.

Supporters also had the opportunity to meet the MND Scotland fundraising team and learn more about the charity’s work.

The Lochore Meadows event followed the Glasgow Fun Run at Kelvingrove Park earlier in the month. Together, the two events hope to build on the success of last year’s fundraiser, which raised more than £11,000 to support people affected by motor neuron disease.

Photographer David Wardle was there to capture all the activity.

A women wearing a MND Scotland t-shirt waits at the start of the fun run at Lochore Meadows near Lochgelly
Ready to run.
Runners gather at the start.
Runners gather at the start.
Runners warm up.
Runners warm up.
The MND fun run begins with children taking the lead.
They’re off!
Children holding the hands of a woman pull her along at the start of the MND fun run.
Come, let’s go! 
Runners stride around the loch at Lochore Meadows
Cruising around the loch.
A woman is pushed in a wheelchair during the run.
Open to all. 
Runners take the course in their stride.
Runners take the course in their stride.
A boy runs towards the finish line during the MND fun run.
A strong push to the finish. 
A medal at the finish.
Peace! 
Over the finish line! 
Cruising to the finish.
Nearly there. 
No. 1199 looking strong! 
Dodging puddles. 
Medals at the finish line. 
Celebrating at the finish! 
Medals galore! 
Time for a rest!

