Gallery: MND Scotland annual fun run in Lochore Meadows, Lochgelly

Dozens turned out as the MND Scotland Annual Fun Run took place in Lochgelly on Saturday September 20 2025.

The popular charity event brought families, friends, colleagues, and even pets together at Lochore Meadows Country Park for a 3.5-mile run around Loch Ore.

The day began with a lively warm-up session before the race started at 11am, with participants of all ages taking part, from children to seasoned runners.

The Fun Run offered plenty of entertainment, food, and refreshments, creating a festival-like atmosphere. Runners and walkers were cheered on by family members and volunteers as they completed the scenic loop.

Supporters also had the opportunity to meet the MND Scotland fundraising team and learn more about the charity’s work.

The Lochore Meadows event followed the Glasgow Fun Run at Kelvingrove Park earlier in the month. Together, the two events hope to build on the success of last year’s fundraiser, which raised more than £11,000 to support people affected by motor neuron disease.

Photographer David Wardle was there to capture all the activity.