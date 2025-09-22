Boys, 13 and 14, charged after Lochgelly cinema fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Boys, 13 and 14, charged after Lochgelly cinema fire

Six fire crews battled for more than 13 hours to bring the blaze at the former cinema under control.

By Neil Henderson
Firefighters tackle the blaze at the former cinema in Lochgelly.
Firefighters tackle the blaze at the former cinema in Lochgelly. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Police have arrested and charged two boys, aged 13 and 14, after a major fire destroyed a former cinema building in Lochgelly on Friday.

The alarm was raised shortly after 1.30pm on Friday.

Six fire crews took more than 13 hours to bring the Bank Street blaze under control, forcing the closure of several roads.

At its peak, large plumes of smoke could be seen several miles away.

Now police have confirmed that two males, aged 13 and 14, have been charged with willful fire raising.

A height appliance at the scene in Lochgelly. Fire appliances and a blue and white taped police cordon can be seen. Smoke hangs in the air.
A height appliance tackles the blaze in Lochgelly. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Inspector Carley Marshall said: “Fires started deliberately can have a significant impact on local communities, causing major disruption.

“I would ask anyone with information about wilful fire-raisings in their area, to report it to us.”

