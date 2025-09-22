Boys, 13 and 14, charged after Lochgelly cinema fire

Police have arrested and charged two boys, aged 13 and 14, after a major fire destroyed a former cinema building in Lochgelly on Friday.

The alarm was raised shortly after 1.30pm on Friday.

Six fire crews took more than 13 hours to bring the Bank Street blaze under control, forcing the closure of several roads.

At its peak, large plumes of smoke could be seen several miles away.

Now police have confirmed that two males, aged 13 and 14, have been charged with willful fire raising.

Inspector Carley Marshall said: “Fires started deliberately can have a significant impact on local communities, causing major disruption.

“I would ask anyone with information about wilful fire-raisings in their area, to report it to us.”