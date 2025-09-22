Fife Boys, 13 and 14, charged after Lochgelly cinema fire Six fire crews battled for more than 13 hours to bring the blaze at the former cinema under control. By Neil Henderson September 22 2025, 6:11pm September 22 2025, 6:11pm Share Boys, 13 and 14, charged after Lochgelly cinema fire Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5337195/lochgelly-fire-police-charge-two-boys/ Copy Link Firefighters tackle the blaze at the former cinema in Lochgelly. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson Police have arrested and charged two boys, aged 13 and 14, after a major fire destroyed a former cinema building in Lochgelly on Friday. The alarm was raised shortly after 1.30pm on Friday. Six fire crews took more than 13 hours to bring the Bank Street blaze under control, forcing the closure of several roads. At its peak, large plumes of smoke could be seen several miles away. Now police have confirmed that two males, aged 13 and 14, have been charged with willful fire raising. A height appliance tackles the blaze in Lochgelly. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson Inspector Carley Marshall said: “Fires started deliberately can have a significant impact on local communities, causing major disruption. “I would ask anyone with information about wilful fire-raisings in their area, to report it to us.”