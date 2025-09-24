Here’s how Kirkcaldy residents want to see multimillion-pound fund spent on town centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Here’s how Kirkcaldy residents want to see multimillion-pound fund spent on town centre

Nearly 700 local residents shared their views on new attractions and improvements to the High Street and waterfront.

By Alasdair Clark
Kirkcaldy
Locals identified the waterfront as a priority. Image: Fife Council.

Nearly 700 Kirkcaldy residents have drawn up their wish-list for how the town centre should be transformed with a multimillion-pound fund.

Locals overwhelmingly say they feel the High Street and other parts of Kirkcaldy have worsened in recent years – but they have suggestions about how it could improve.

This includes calls for “unique statement attractions” for the Lang Toun, similar to the Kelpies sculpture in Falkirk, and a revamped waterfront similar to Dundee.

It comes after the government confirmed Kirkcaldy would benefit from a share of a £240 million fund to revitalise communities and support projects aimed at creating new jobs.

To decide how the cash could be used, Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward spoke to nearly 700 locals about what changes they would like to see.

Melanie Ward Kirkcaldy town centre meeting
Melanie Ward revealed the results at a public meeting on Monday. Image: Supplied

The results were shared at a public meeting at Fife College’s St Brycedale campus on Monday which was attended by over 100 people.

What do people want to see change in Kirkcaldy?

While 78% said the town centre had got “significantly worse” in recent years, the survey revealed a number of suggestions to improve it.

These focused on making the waterfront more attractive, which 65% say is their priority. This was closely followed by improving tourism facilities and demolishing derelict buildings.

“Our parks and green spaces are really fantastic but the town centre has really declined from what it once was,” one of those who took part in the consultation said.

Among the suggestions for improving the waterfront was a call for more businesses to open up and create potential tourism opportunities.

“We’re missing the type of businesses we normally see at beaches – fish restaurants, bars, ice cream parlours, street food hubs – the Waterfront needs attractions,” another respondent said.

Kirkcaldy esplanade car park
One of the car parks locals want to see removed. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Key to this people suggested would be “softening” the waterfront – particularly with the demolition of the “ugly sisters” multistorey Thistle Street and Esplanade car parks.

The brutalist derelict parking facility was once described as “Sarajevo chic” and has long been considered an eyesore.

One local added: “We need to improve the built environment in town by demolishing ugly buildings, maintaining attractive ones and building new ones to improve our waterfront.”

One local proposed a “unique statement attraction” to “put the town on the map” – similar to the Kelpies sculpture.

Other priorities identified included the High Street, where people said it should be easier for new businesses to be established.

Businesses told Ms Ward this should go back to basics, including “cutting red tape for changing shop fronts and using outdoor seating” and lowering business rates.

Others want to leverage the town’s tourism potential by providing better facilities for tourism and hospitality – including more hotels and attractions for families.

What happens next?

Ms Ward submitted the findings to Fife Council, which will decide how the money provided by the UK Government is used.

But she insists community input must be central to deciding how any plans to use the cash are produced. She is urging officials to establish a “town board” to oversee this work.

She told The Courier: “The fact that almost 700 people took part in my survey on the future of Kirkcaldy, and more than 100 people came to the meeting, shows how much people care about this opportunity to begin the regeneration of the town centre.

Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward
Melanie Ward wants a town board established to decide how the cash is spent. Image: Supplied

“I’m delighted to have secured the first tranche of funding from the UK Government to get this moving, and that Fife Council is now producing a masterplan for the redevelopment of Kirkcaldy town centre.

“The change we all want to see is going to take time but the journey is now able to begin.

“Local people are clear about what they want to see, and about the huge potential that exists in the Lang Toun, not least our wonderful seafront.

“Community input must be at the heart of this because the town centre belongs to everyone.”

More from Fife

Courier/Tele News. File pics of Stagecoach and Xplore Dundee buses at High Street/Nethergate. Pic shows; Stagecoach Bus in Dundee. Tuesday, 22nd January, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Tayport bus passengers could face double Tay Bridge crossing under new route plan
Lister House care home
Fife care home owner fined after resident choked to death on sausage
CR0055088, Rebecca Baird. St Andrews. International Students Pic Shows: St Andrews Uni fresher Maddie Fleetham with some of her fellow university students outside St Salvador's Hall, where she's the only non-American on her floor. Feature is about how American cohort are bringing their traditions to the town/the local impact. Monday 23rd September 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Why US students are trading Ivy Leagues for Fife coast – and reshaping life…
Grange Farm Steading, Burntisland
Burntisland houses approved as Scottish Government overturns Fife Council ruling
Dean Banks' restaurant Haar St Andrews wins prestigious AA award
St Andrews restaurant awarded prestigious four AA Rosettes
The Courier, CR0032178, News, Sheanne Mulholland story, New Rector of Madras College, St Andrews, Ken Currie, interview. A feature on his background and hopes and aims for the future of the school. Picture shows; Rector Ken Currie outside the new Madras College. Monday 22nd November, 2021. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
EXCLUSIVE: Madras College to be extended next year to ease overcrowding at St Andrews…
Dr Douglas Brown. Image: DC Thomson
Former Ninewells breast surgeon struck off for sending explicit messages to 'child'
3
Wingstop has submitted plans for £150k of refurbishments to vacant Dunfermline restaurant.
Is chicken chain Wingstop eyeing a new Dunfermline restaurant?
Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Fife courier plagued boss with threats over 'unpaid wages'
A CGI image showing how the redeveloped Watts of Cupar building could look.
Watts of Cupar development bid sparks 'great alarm'
3

Conversation