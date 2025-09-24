Here’s how Kirkcaldy residents want to see multimillion-pound fund spent on town centre

Nearly 700 Kirkcaldy residents have drawn up their wish-list for how the town centre should be transformed with a multimillion-pound fund.

Locals overwhelmingly say they feel the High Street and other parts of Kirkcaldy have worsened in recent years – but they have suggestions about how it could improve.

This includes calls for “unique statement attractions” for the Lang Toun, similar to the Kelpies sculpture in Falkirk, and a revamped waterfront similar to Dundee.

It comes after the government confirmed Kirkcaldy would benefit from a share of a £240 million fund to revitalise communities and support projects aimed at creating new jobs.

To decide how the cash could be used, Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward spoke to nearly 700 locals about what changes they would like to see.

The results were shared at a public meeting at Fife College’s St Brycedale campus on Monday which was attended by over 100 people.

What do people want to see change in Kirkcaldy?

While 78% said the town centre had got “significantly worse” in recent years, the survey revealed a number of suggestions to improve it.

These focused on making the waterfront more attractive, which 65% say is their priority. This was closely followed by improving tourism facilities and demolishing derelict buildings.

“Our parks and green spaces are really fantastic but the town centre has really declined from what it once was,” one of those who took part in the consultation said.

Among the suggestions for improving the waterfront was a call for more businesses to open up and create potential tourism opportunities.

“We’re missing the type of businesses we normally see at beaches – fish restaurants, bars, ice cream parlours, street food hubs – the Waterfront needs attractions,” another respondent said.

Key to this people suggested would be “softening” the waterfront – particularly with the demolition of the “ugly sisters” multistorey Thistle Street and Esplanade car parks.

The brutalist derelict parking facility was once described as “Sarajevo chic” and has long been considered an eyesore.

One local added: “We need to improve the built environment in town by demolishing ugly buildings, maintaining attractive ones and building new ones to improve our waterfront.”

One local proposed a “unique statement attraction” to “put the town on the map” – similar to the Kelpies sculpture.

Other priorities identified included the High Street, where people said it should be easier for new businesses to be established.

Businesses told Ms Ward this should go back to basics, including “cutting red tape for changing shop fronts and using outdoor seating” and lowering business rates.

Others want to leverage the town’s tourism potential by providing better facilities for tourism and hospitality – including more hotels and attractions for families.

What happens next?

Ms Ward submitted the findings to Fife Council, which will decide how the money provided by the UK Government is used.

But she insists community input must be central to deciding how any plans to use the cash are produced. She is urging officials to establish a “town board” to oversee this work.

She told The Courier: “The fact that almost 700 people took part in my survey on the future of Kirkcaldy, and more than 100 people came to the meeting, shows how much people care about this opportunity to begin the regeneration of the town centre.

“I’m delighted to have secured the first tranche of funding from the UK Government to get this moving, and that Fife Council is now producing a masterplan for the redevelopment of Kirkcaldy town centre.

“The change we all want to see is going to take time but the journey is now able to begin.

“Local people are clear about what they want to see, and about the huge potential that exists in the Lang Toun, not least our wonderful seafront.

“Community input must be at the heart of this because the town centre belongs to everyone.”