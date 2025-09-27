Best photos of the Cambo Cup race 2025

Hundreds of pupils turned out as the Annual Cambo Cup race took place at Cambo Estate on Friday September 26.

Over 200 local pupils competed in the Cambo Cup cross-country event. Active Schools Fife partnered with Cambo Estate to host the race.

Children from 18 primary schools across the East Neuk and nearby areas took part. Schools included Anstruther, Balmerino, Canongate, Colinsburgh, Crail, Elie, Guardbridge, Greyfriars, Kingsbarns, Largoward, Lawhead, Leuchars, Lundin Mill, Newport, Pittenweem, Strathkinness, St Monans, Tayport, and Wormit.

Liz Anderson for Active Schools Fife said:

‘The Cambo Cup is a wonderful opportunity for pupils to engage in sport, build confidence, and experience the joy of running together. We’re thrilled to see so many schools participating again this year. It’s also heartening to witness a sporting event that brings together schools, families, volunteers, and the wider community in such a stunning location — all made possible by the generosity of volunteers.’

More than 200 pupils raced in age groups from P1 to P7. The races split into three categories: P1–2, P3–4, and P5–7. Organizers awarded medals to the top three boys and girls in each group.

Gillian Erskine from Cambo Estate said:

‘We’re so proud to host the Cambo Cup here on the estate. It’s wonderful to see young people enjoying the outdoors, and we hope the event inspires a lifelong love of nature and physical activity’

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured all the major highlights below: