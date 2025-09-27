Best photos of the Cambo Cup race 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best photos of the Cambo Cup race 2025

The annual Cambo Cup, a much-loved cross-country running event for local primary schools.

The Cambo Cup Running Event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Cambo Cup Running Event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie & Steve Brown

Hundreds of pupils turned out as the Annual Cambo Cup race took place at Cambo Estate on Friday September 26.

Over 200 local pupils competed in the Cambo Cup cross-country event. Active Schools Fife partnered with Cambo Estate to host the race.

Children from 18 primary schools across the East Neuk and nearby areas took part. Schools included Anstruther, Balmerino, Canongate, Colinsburgh, Crail, Elie, Guardbridge, Greyfriars, Kingsbarns, Largoward, Lawhead, Leuchars, Lundin Mill, Newport, Pittenweem, Strathkinness, St Monans, Tayport, and Wormit.

Liz Anderson for Active Schools Fife said:
‘The Cambo Cup is a wonderful opportunity for pupils to engage in sport, build confidence, and experience the joy of running together. We’re thrilled to see so many schools participating again this year. It’s also heartening to witness a sporting event that brings together schools, families, volunteers, and the wider community in such a stunning location — all made possible by the generosity of volunteers.’

More than 200 pupils raced in age groups from P1 to P7. The races split into three categories: P1–2, P3–4, and P5–7. Organizers awarded medals to the top three boys and girls in each group.

Gillian Erskine from Cambo Estate said:
‘We’re so proud to host the Cambo Cup here on the estate. It’s wonderful to see young people enjoying the outdoors, and we hope the event inspires a lifelong love of nature and physical activity’

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured all the major highlights below:

Marshall volunteers from Amsterdam Elizabeth Serle and Julia Pruett at the Cambo Cup running event.
Primary 7 children compete in the Cambo Cup running event at Cambo Estates, with Active Schools in North East Fife Primary schools.
Primary 5 children compete in the Cambo Cup running event.
Primary 5 children compete in the Cambo Cup running event at Cambo Estates.
Parents and teachers get ready to watch the races.
Primary 5 children compete in the Cambo Cup running event.
Primary 3 runners compete in the Cambo Cup running event.
Primary 3 runners compete in the Cambo Cup running event.
The Cambo Cup Running Event.
The Cambo Cup Running Event.
Primary 1 kids race at the Cambo Cup running event at Cambo Estates.
Children cheers as Primary 1 race begins at the Cambo Cup running event at Cambo Estates.
Primary 1 kids race.
Cannongate P3 friends John, Peter and Adrian get ready to compete in the Cambo Cup running event.
The Cambo Cup.
An excited Kingsbarns Primary group get ready to compete in the Cambo Cup running event.
Anstruther Primary 1-5 friends Ella, Bea, Mila, Anice, Katie, Viviene and Francis get ready to compete in the Cambo Cup running event.
Cannongate P5 friends Oliver Gibbons, Henrik Scanlon and Loki Willis get ready to compete in the Cambo Cup running event.
P2 mates Cora, Marnie and Sophie get ready to compete in the Cambo Cup running event.
Cannongate Primary P7 friends Maisie Shiells, Phoebe Scanlon and Katie Stojanovic get ready to compete in the Cambo Cup running event.
All the first place winners in the Cambo Cup running event at Cambo Estates, with Active Schools in North East Fife Primary schools, Rhea Dolbie, Callum Strang, Cora Leah, Archie Fergal, Orla Jack, James Strath, Bernie Oliver, Angus Keith, Orla Jack, Owen Wallis, Lucy Kippon, Ruaridh Robertson, Phoebe Scanlon and Ruaridh Gillies.
Primary 1 girl top 3, Rhea Dolbie, Margot Hall and Ella Patterson in the Cambo Cup running event.
Primary 1 top 3, Callum Strang, Charlie Radcliffe and John Rintoul in the Cambo Cup running event.

