Why St Andrews Dunvegan Hotel staff hope Andy Murray will pop-in for Dunhill golf ‘refreshment’

Step through the front door of the Dunvegan Hotel in St Andrews and it feels like walking into a living scrapbook of golf’s golden moments.

Every inch of wall space – and the ceiling – is occupied by photographs of famous faces who have crossed its threshold or played golf on the nearby Old Course.

They range from Sean Connery and Clint Eastwood to former US President George Bush and astronaut Neil Armstrong.

The stories behind the photographs are often as colourful as the collection itself.

Bar staff recall the day Ghostbusters actor Bill Murray – in town for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – commandeered the bar tab, insisting every drink was on him.

Then there was the day crowds followed word-of-mouth whispers that former US president Barack Obama had been playing the Old Course.

By the time he reached the 17th hole, spectators packed the fairways as if an Open Championship had suddenly broken out.

‘Something else’ if Andy Murray pops in to St Andrews Dunvegan

This week, as the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship returns to St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, the Dunvegan is enjoying another rush of star power.

Speaking to The Courier, staff are quietly hoping for one guest in particular.

“If Andy Murray popped in, that would be something else,” says general manager Luke Fotheringham with a grin.

“He’s probably bringing the biggest buzz around any amateur golfer at the Dunhill in the last 10 years. He is new this year – a mega Scottish celebrity. And a mega golfer as well. He’d be the perfect addition to the walls.”

But amid all the celebrity snapshots posed with staff past and present, it’s not just a photograph that catches the eye when remembering one of the pub’s most famous former patrons.

Instead, this icon’s memory lives on in a single chair, just inside the door of the bar, marked with a brass plaque: Tip’s Seat.

The late Tip Anderson, Arnold Palmer’s legendary caddie and one of St Andrews’ most colourful characters, made the Dunvegan his haunt for decades.

Now, some 21 years since his passing, his seat is often left conspicuously empty, even on the busiest nights.

“It’s one of the most photographed empty chairs in Scotland,” Luke says.

“People know it’s Tip’s, and out of respect, they just let it be.”

Who runs the St Andrews Dunvegan?

For Luke Fotheringham, 35, running the Dunvegan is both a job and a homecoming.

A local lad, he grew up in St Andrews, went to Canongate Primary and Madras College, and was never far from a golf club.

“It feels like you’ve got a club thrust into your hand from the age of five here,” he laughs. He now plays off a handicap of “about 10”.

Luke’s journey into the Dunvegan started humbly. His sister Lucy was working behind the bar, and he would often pop in after school for a lift home.

One evening, he was speaking to then-co-owner Sheena Willoughby behind the bar, and she offered him a shift. What began as a casual job at 20 back in 2010 quickly became a calling.

“I started as a bartender, moved up to bar manager, and now general manager,” he explains.

“Lucy’s here too – she’s general manager as well. We’ve been part of this place for years now. It’s not just another bartending job. You feel like you’re part of something bigger.”

In 2017, when Angus-raised Sheena and her Texan husband Jack sold their majority stake to a group of Canadian and American investors, the Fotheringham siblings were entrusted with steering the operation.

The Links Collection, who also own Seaton House, now owns the hotel. But the Dunvegan has stayed firmly in local hands through its management team.

Keeping the spirit alive

If anything, the business has grown. From the original eight rooms above the bar, the Dunvegan has expanded to 21 across nearby guesthouses, including No. 5 and Cleveden House.

“We’re inundated with requests for accommodation, so having more rooms just gives us more flexibility,” Luke says.

Still, the ethos hasn’t changed. “It’s about looking after the golfers and all guests,” he stresses.

“Whether they’re major champions or bucket-list visitors, everyone gets the same warm welcome.”

That extends to the service. Unlike most pubs, the Dunvegan runs on full table service, inspired by the North American tradition. “We don’t want anyone standing around waiting for a drink,” he adds.

The food offering has evolved too, blending hearty pub fare with restaurant-level steaks and seafood.

Yet the walls remain a museum of golf history, carefully refreshed but never stripped of their character.

“We’ve done a few refurbs, but I call them refreshes,” Luke says. “The thread has to stay intact. The photos tell the story.”

Among those stories are the deeply personal ones. Visitors come not only to celebrate victories but also to honour memories.

Some sons arrive carrying their late fathers’ ashes, sprinkling them across the courses they once played together.

Others raise a malt whisky to absent friends, placing the dram atop the urn itself.

“You see the emotion, you share it,” Sheena said of her years running the bar in a Courier interview back in 2016. That tradition continues.

A pub that becomes a family

What sets the Dunvegan apart, Luke insists, is the way strangers become friends within its walls.

“In most bars you stick to your own group. Here, everyone’s had a similar experience that day – they’ve played the Old Course, or another of the great links nearby. So all the stories come out, and suddenly one room becomes one big group.”

On Dunhill week evenings, the transformation is striking. By 7pm the place is often packed, buzzing with laughter, accents from across the globe mingling as naturally as the pint glasses.

American dollar bills and badges from visiting fire and police departments cover the back of the bar, left behind by customers who wanted to leave a piece of themselves in the pub.

It’s not only the professionals who leave a mark. The caddies of St Andrews remain an essential part of the Dunvegan’s lifeblood.

Many still gather there, swapping tales and raising toasts. Their presence is a reminder that golf’s heart beats not just in the stars but in the supporting cast.

Carrying the torch

Sheena and Jack Willoughby, who transformed the Dunvegan in the 1990s from a local drinking den into the world’s most famous 19th hole, still retain a small share in the business.

But their decision to sell was driven by a desire for more time on the golf course and in the sun.

For Luke, his ongoing involvement is deeply personal. In the 1990s, his father ran Kate’s Bar in St Andrews and Tickety Boo’s in Dundee.

Time will tell if Luke gets his photograph with Andy Murray this year.

But either way, the Dunvegan’s reputation as a legendary golf gathering place seems secure.