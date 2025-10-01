NHS Fife toilet change ‘devastating blow’ in Sandie Peggie tribunal

New rules for staff toilets at NHS Fife are a “devastating blow” to the health board’s defence in the case brought by Sandie Peggie, the campaign group supporting the Kirkcaldy A&E nurse says.

Ms Peggie was suspended and investigated after confronting transgender doctor Beth Upton, who was born male, in the female changing rooms at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy on Christmas Eve 2023.

Ms Peggie is suing the health board in a controversial employment tribunal.

NHS Fife said on Tuesday its staff should use facilities that correspond with their sex at birth, rather than their gender identity.

The board released an impact assessment after the UK’s equality watchdog told it to “progress corrective actions” on single-sex spaces without delay.

The health board stated its interim position will be to “provide a mix of suitable facilities” that follow the law.

Separate changing rooms for men and women

The review says: “Where toilets and changing facilities are not in individual separate lockable rooms, separate toilets and changing facilities will be provided for men and women alongside additional gender-neutral facilities.”

It adds: “Where a facility is provided separately for men and women it should be used by people whose sex at birth corresponds with the facility.”

But the assessment also says that “no-one should be put in a position that they do not have access to suitable facilities that respect and protect their dignity and privacy”.

Sex Matters, the campaign group supporting Ms Peggie, say the new directive is a “devastating blow” to their defence in the tribunal brought by the veteran nurse.

Helen Joyce, director of advocacy at Sex Matters, said: “This long-overdue move by NHS Fife to bring its policy on toilets and changing rooms in line with the law is essential for the safety, dignity and privacy of all staff.

“At the same time, it is a devastating blow to the arguments the health board made in Ms Peggie’s employment tribunal.

‘Shameful’ that it took bravery of Sandie Peggie to force NHS Fife to concede

“It’s shameful that it took the tenacity and bravery of one female employee, who has had her life turned upside down, to force NHS Fife to concede that staff changing and toilet facilities should be operated on the basis of biological sex.

“Women’s toilets and changing rooms are not places where female staff should be required to affirm the gender identity of their male colleagues.”

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said NHS Fife previously admitted no equality impact assessment had been carried out and one was commissioned retrospectively.

It follows the UK Supreme court verdict in April which ruled that the definition of a woman under equality law refers to biological sex.

NHS Fife says it is committed to ensuring that all staff have access to facilities which are safe, lawful, and that respect the privacy and dignity of everyone.

“As part of this commitment,” it added, “we have published an equality impact assessment in line with our public sector equality duties.

“This assessment forms part of our ongoing review of staff changing and toilet facilities across the NHS Fife estate.

“The review will ensure that our facilities comply with legislative and regulatory requirements.

“Our approach includes providing a balanced mix of single-sex, gender-neutral, and accessible facilities so that no staff member is left without access to appropriate facilities.

“NHS Fife will continue to engage with staff and partners to ensure our facilities remain fit for purpose and compliant with current legislation and guidance.”