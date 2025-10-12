Gallery: Families flock to Cairnie Fruit Farm for pumpkin patch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Families flock to Cairnie Fruit Farm for pumpkin patch

Pumpkins of every shape and size filled Cairnie Fruit Farm in Fife

Grace, 9, and Ellie, 5, from Forfar, sit among pumpkins and hay bales holding a basket of small pumpkins at Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar.
By Katherine Ferries, Mark Asquith & Steve MacDougall

Pumpkins of every shape and size filled Cairnie Fruit Farm in Fife as families flocked there on Sunday October 12,.

The farm is marking 26 years of pick-your-own pumpkins, with visitors able to choose from more than 20,000 pumpkins in a wide range of shapes, sizes and colours.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was on hand to capture the opening day.

Families walk through rows of pumpkins in the morning mist at Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar, during the start of pumpkin picking season.
Young boy Jessie, aged three, poses with parents Steve Ferguson and Lindsey Mooney among pumpkins in the fields at Cairnie Fruit Farm, Fife.
Corrie and Tyler, from Kennoway, smile while holding their eight-month-old twins, Poppy and Lily, in baby carriers at Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar.
Jorgie, 3, wearing a pink hat and jacket, sits with her dad Lee Philip, from Crossgates, beside pumpkins at Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar.
Close-up of a bright orange hand-painted pumpkin face on a black sign at Cairnie Fruit Farm, surrounded by green foliage.
Greg and Rosey Tait from Cellardyke stand with twins William, 8, and Felicity, 8, holding a pumpkin in the misty fields at Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar.
Tom and Laura Malone from South Queensferry pose with children Jamie, 10, and Cerys, 7, and their dog Loki, 2, beside pumpkins at Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar.
St Andrews University students Peace, Imaan, Joanne and Georgia smile beside a wheelbarrow filled with pumpkins at Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar.
Jorgie, aged 3, and Eilidh, aged 3, from Crossgates, sit smiling in colourful snowsuits while holding pumpkins at Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar.
Children Carl, aged 9, Alexander, aged 9, Zenna, aged 7, and Hamish, aged 7, smile and hold colourful pumpkins in the fields at Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar.
Isabella Thomson, aged 2, from Dunfermline, stands among pumpkins in the fields at Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar, during the farm’s 26th pumpkin-picking season.
Lauren from Anstruther and Chloe from Ladybank smile while holding a pumpkin in the fields at Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar, during their annual visit.
Families stroll through pumpkin fields on a misty autumn morning at Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar, surrounded by orange pumpkins and trees.
Lucas and Malgorzata Kowalczyk from Edinburgh smile beside their son Ethan, 5, who sits in a wheelbarrow with a pumpkin at Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar.
Blake, 6, Jessie, 2, and Charlotte, 2, sit in wheelbarrows surrounded by pumpkins as dads Calum and Taimer from Dunfermline smile behind them at Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar.
Robin Alexander and Aymeric Lambolez, from St Andrews, smile beside a wheelbarrow filled with pumpkins at Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar.
Families walk through foggy pumpkin fields with wheelbarrows at Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar, during the farm’s 26th pumpkin-picking season.
Baby Ruaridh, 8 months, with mum Laura and auntie Jill, smiles among rows of pumpkins and a wheelbarrow at Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar.
Baby Casey, dressed in an orange pumpkin outfit, smiles while held by parents Callum and Danielle Kay with grandparents David Millar and Alison Russell at Cairnie Fruit Farm, Fife.
