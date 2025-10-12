Fife Gallery: Families flock to Cairnie Fruit Farm for pumpkin patch Pumpkins of every shape and size filled Cairnie Fruit Farm in Fife Grace, 9, and her sister Ellie, 5, from Forfar, show off their pumpkin haul during a visit to Cairnie Fruit Farm in Cupar. By Katherine Ferries, Mark Asquith & Steve MacDougall October 12 2025, 1:41pm October 12 2025, 1:41pm Share Gallery: Families flock to Cairnie Fruit Farm for pumpkin patch Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5344730/cairnie-fruit-farm-for-pumpkin-patch-gallery/ Copy Link Pumpkins of every shape and size filled Cairnie Fruit Farm in Fife as families flocked there on Sunday October 12,. The farm is marking 26 years of pick-your-own pumpkins, with visitors able to choose from more than 20,000 pumpkins in a wide range of shapes, sizes and colours. Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was on hand to capture the opening day. Families explore the misty pumpkin fields at Cairnie Fruit Farm in Cupar as the annual pumpkin picking season gets underway. Jessie, 3, enjoys a morning of pumpkin picking at Cairnie Fruit Farm with parents Steve Ferguson and Lindsey Mooney from Dunfermline. Corrie and Tyler, from Kennoway, enjoy a day out at Cairnie Fruit Farm with their eight-month-old twins, Poppy and Lily. Jorgie, 3, and her dad Lee Philip, from Crossgates, pose with their pumpkins during a family day out at Cairnie Fruit Farm in Cupar. A hand-painted pumpkin sign adds a touch of Halloween spirit along the pumpkin trail at Cairnie Fruit Farm in Cupar. Greg and Rosey Tait from Cellardyke enjoy pumpkin picking with their twins William, 8, and Felicity, 8, at Cairnie Fruit Farm in Cupar. Tom and Laura Malone from South Queensferry enjoy pumpkin picking with their children Jamie, 10, and Cerys, 7, along with their dog Loki, 2, at Cairnie Fruit Farm in Cupar. St Andrews University students Peace, Imaan, Joanne and Georgia smile beside a wheelbarrow filled with pumpkins at Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar. Jorgie, 3, and Eilidh, 3, from Crossgates, enjoy a fun morning among the pumpkins at Cairnie Fruit Farm in Cupar. Carl, 9, and Zenna, 7, from Dundee, enjoy pumpkin picking with family friends Alexander, 9, and Hamish, 7, at Cairnie Fruit Farm in Cupar. Isabella Thomson, 2, from Dunfermline, picks out her perfect pumpkin during the 26th year of pick-your-own fun at Cairnie Fruit Farm in Cupar. Lauren, from Anstruther, and Chloe, from Ladybank, enjoy their annual pumpkin picking trip to Cairnie Fruit Farm in Cupar. Visitors wander through rows of pumpkins in the autumn mist at Cairnie Fruit Farm in Cupar during the popular annual picking weekend. Lucas and Malgorzata Kowalczyk from Edinburgh enjoy a morning of pumpkin picking with their son Ethan, 5, at Cairnie Fruit Farm in Cupar. Blake, 6, his sister Jessie, 2, and their cousin Charlotte, 2, enjoy a ride in wheelbarrows pushed by dads Calum and Taimer from Dunfermline at Cairnie Fruit Farm in Cupar. Robin Alexander and Aymeric Lambolez, from St Andrews, enjoy a bright autumn morning of pumpkin picking at Cairnie Fruit Farm in Cupar. Pumpkin pickers push wheelbarrows through the misty fields at Cairnie Fruit Farm in Cupar during the 26th year of pick-your-own pumpkins. Ruaridh, 8 months, enjoys his first pumpkin picking trip with mum Laura and auntie Jill at Cairnie Fruit Farm in Cupar. Casey, 11 months, enjoys his first pumpkin picking at Cairnie Fruit Farm with parents Callum and Danielle Kay, and grandparents David Millar and Alison Russell from Perth.