Huge Cupar North planning application ‘taking far too long’ to determine

Fife Council is still unable to say when controversial Cupar North plans will be determined, 18 months on from their submission.

Cupar Community Council has expressed serious disquiet about the delay in assessing the major application.

And members have now written to the local authority’s planning service to ask about the hold-up.

Persimmon Homes submitted an updated bid for almost 1,500 homes in April 2024.

It includes a primary school, hotel, leisure facilities and a petrol station.

Meanwhile, a relief road would bypass the town centre.

Separate applications have also since been submitted for two roundabouts to allow access to the site at both ends.

While local authorities normally aim to determine major applications within four months, Fife Council is unable to give a target date in this case.

Cupar Community Council chairman Alistair Crockett said “We have written to planning saying it’s taking far too long and asking what’s happening.”

Council seeking clarification on Cupar North application

If approved, the Cupar North application will increase the town’s size by 30%.

Persimmon says it will help tackle Fife’s housing emergency by providing more homes, 300 of which will be affordable.

However, it includes more than 1,000 documents, more than half them public objections.

Many of those relate to flooding fears, school capacity issues and concerns health facilities would be swamped.

While the latest bid has been in the pipeline for 18 months, it is actually 23 years since it was first mooted.

Fife Council says it has reviewed all of the developer’s technical submissions, as well as the community representations.

However, the delay is due to the complexity of the Cupar North application.

And planners are still seeking clarification on a number of points, including transportation, accessibility and infrastructure requirements.

Progress update will be issued

Planning officer Steve Iannarelli confirmed the roundabout applications will be considered alongside the major housing proposal.

He added: “Unfortunately, given the uncertainty on timescales…the council is not able to confirm the likely determination timescales.

“However, once this can be confirmed, a new progress update will be issued and uploaded to the council’s public access portal to keep interested parties updated.”