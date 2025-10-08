Huge Cupar North planning application ‘taking far too long’ to determine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife

Huge Cupar North planning application ‘taking far too long’ to determine

Fife Council has issued an update on efforts to bring the controversial bid for 1,500 homes to a planning committee.

By Claire Warrender
A CGI image of how the new Cupar North homes will look.
A CGI image of how the new Cupar North homes will look. Image: Supplied by Persimmon Homes.

Fife Council is still unable to say when controversial Cupar North plans will be determined, 18 months on from their submission.

Cupar Community Council has expressed serious disquiet about the delay in assessing the major application.

And members have now written to the local authority’s planning service to ask about the hold-up.

Persimmon Homes submitted an updated bid for almost 1,500 homes in April 2024.

It includes a primary school, hotel, leisure facilities and a petrol station.

A masterplan outlining details of the Cupar North development
The Cupar North masterplan shows the proposed layout of the site.

Meanwhile, a relief road would bypass the town centre.

Separate applications have also since been submitted for two roundabouts to allow access to the site at both ends.

While local authorities normally aim to determine major applications within four months, Fife Council is unable to give a target date in this case.

Cupar Community Council chairman Alistair Crockett said “We have written to planning saying it’s taking far too long and asking what’s happening.”

Council seeking clarification on Cupar North application

If approved, the Cupar North application will increase the town’s size by 30%.

Persimmon says it will help tackle Fife’s housing emergency by providing more homes, 300 of which will be affordable.

However, it includes more than 1,000 documents, more than half them public objections.

Many of those relate to flooding fears, school capacity issues and concerns health facilities would be swamped.

A graphic showing a plan of the proposed new housing development at Cupar North.
A graphic showing the site of the proposed new housing development at Cupar North.

While the latest bid has been in the pipeline for 18 months, it is actually 23 years since it was first mooted.

Fife Council says it has reviewed all of the developer’s technical submissions, as well as the community representations.

However, the delay is due to the complexity of the Cupar North application.

And planners are still seeking clarification on a number of points, including transportation, accessibility and infrastructure requirements.

Progress update will be issued

Planning officer Steve Iannarelli confirmed the roundabout applications will be considered alongside the major housing proposal.

He added: “Unfortunately, given the uncertainty on timescales…the council is not able to confirm the likely determination timescales.

“However, once this can be confirmed, a new progress update will be issued and uploaded to the council’s public access portal to keep interested parties updated.”

