Victim asked to come forward after assault by driver of Lexus in Dundee city centre

An appeal has been launched after a man was assaulted in Dundee city centre.

Police are searching for the male driver of a white Lexus after the alleged incident on the pedestrianised section of Commercial Street at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

The two men reportedly had a conversation, before the male driver parked his car.

He then allegedly assaulted the other man after the victim ended up on the ground.

Police said the victim had not been in contact with them.

Male driver assaulted man in Dundee city centre

The victim has been described as being white, in his 60s or 70s, around 5’8ft to 5’9ft, of a slim build, and as having white hair.

It is understood he was wearing a blue jacket and dark trousers.

The male motorist has been described as white, around 5’9ft to 5’10ft in height, of a slim build, and as having short dark hair.

He is understood to have been wearing light blue denim jeans and black and white trainers.

Constable Paterson from Dundee city centre policing team said: “The victim of the assault has not yet come forward and I would appeal to them to contact us quoting reference CR/419309/25.”