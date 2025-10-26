NHS Fife shared personal details about Sandie Peggie in secret emails to SNP ministers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

NHS Fife shared personal details about Sandie Peggie in secret emails to SNP ministers

Health board bosses told government officials how the nurse's "personal circumstances" may have "contributed to the incident" where she confronted transgender doctor Beth Upton.

By Denny Andonova
Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

NHS Fife disclosed private details about Sandie Peggie in secret emails to the government to explain her behaviour in the changing room row.

Ms Peggie was suspended after confronting trans doctor Beth Upton – who was born male – about the two sharing a female locker room at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

Dr Upton complained to health board bosses about the altercation on Christmas Eve in 2023 and Ms Peggie was penalised as a result.

The A&E nurse is suing NHS Fife in a lengthy employment tribunal, which has become a flashpoint controversy in the row over trans rights and women’s rights.

Dr Beth Upton arrives at an employment tribunal at Caledonian House, in Dundee. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Confidential documents have now revealed her bosses told SNP ministers how her “personal circumstances” may have contributed to the argument.

What did the secret briefings reveal about Sandie Peggie’s ‘personal circumstances’?

In a string of secret briefings to officials, the health board shared information about her occupational health appointments and other internal employment matters.

The documents, uncovered by The Herald through a Freedom of Information request, date from June and July this year.

This is before and after the publication of a panel report that cleared Ms Peggie of any wrongdoing following an 18-month investigation for gross misconduct.

Sandie Peggie leaving the employment tribunal.
Ms Peggie has revealed her intentions to launch a second legal action against NHS Fife, focusing on senior managers who opposed her suspension being lifted. Image: Paul Reid.

Ministers were told panel members “found that there is no conclusive evidence to support the allegations”.

However, they “were satisfied that this interaction between [Ms Peggie] and Dr Upton caused Dr Upton visible distress and impacted on her wellbeing”.

NHS Fife: ‘Sandie Peggie should have removed herself from the situation’

The briefings said the panel “took cognisance of the personal circumstances [Ms Peggie] was experiencing on December 24-25 and believe this may have contributed to the incident”.

This may relate to the sudden, heavy period the nurse experienced while at work, leaving her concerned that she may bleed through her scrubs.

On entering the changing rooms, she encountered Dr Upton.

Sandie Peggie is suing Dr Beth Upton and NHS Fife.
Sandie Peggie is suing Dr Beth Upton and NHS Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The exact wording of the exchange between the pair remains disputed, but Ms Peggie claims she politely but firmly expressed her discomfort and embarrassment.

However, the health board told the Scottish Government that she should have had the “skills and knowledge to de-escalate or remove herself from this situation”.

They also claim the space was a “locker room and not a designated changing room”.

What is the nurse’s legal team saying?

Ms Peggie’s solicitor Margaret Gribbon has raised concerns over the contents of the emails.

She said: “Our client was concerned to learn about these disclosures and has asked me to write to Fife Health Board asking them to explain why they have divulged her personal data to third parties without her consent and with no redactions.

“She will consider next steps with her legal team once that explanation has been provided.”

The Herald said NHS Fife had been approached for comment, while the Scottish Government said it would be inappropriate to comment on the tribunal while proceedings are ongoing.

Margaret Gribbon and Sandie Peggie. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The emails add that Ms Peggie should “undertake a facilitated reflective practice discussion to consider her decision-making in relation to this incident”.

Health board bosses said: “This will be supported by a professional nurse adviser and should be recorded for submission as part of her next NMC revalidation.”

The mandatory three-year process is required by the NMC to maintain a nurse’s licence to practise, meaning this could potentially affect her future employment prospects.

According to the documents, Ms Peggie was also asked to “reflect on other ways that her concerns could have been escalated and resolved, such as via HR policies and procedures and line management or professional escalation”.

Judge Sandy Kemp, who presided over the employment hearing, and his team are expected to announce the verdict on the long-running case sometime in November.

More from Fife

The crash happened in the Hospital Hill area of Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View
Woman taken to hospital after Dunfermline crash
Halloween Trail Falkland Palace. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Gallery: Falkland Palace Halloween Trail brings spooky family fun to Fife
Officers were called to a disturbance in Cowdenbeath's High Street on Friday. Image: Google Street View
Man, 43, charged with drug offences after 'disturbance' in Cowdenbeath
Fife College principal and chief executive Jim Metcalfe outside the new Dunfermline learning campus
First look inside new Fife College Dunfermline campus as further investment plans revealed
Central Fife Sheds went into liquidation this month. Image: Shutterstock
Customers 'left out of pocket' by collapse of Fife shed firm
The Wee Restaurant, Inverkeithing
Fife restaurant earns rave review from 70s punk rockers The Stranglers
The A92 westbound at Chapel, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps
Driver issued fine after four-vehicle crash on A92 near Kirkcaldy
A delay in the decision for a new Lidl in Dunfermline features in this week's round-up
Fife Planning Ahead: Dunfermline Lidl delays and Leslie hotel housing
Fife-raised farmer Alison Younger at Old Leckie farm, Stirlingshire. Image: Julie Howden.
How Stirlingshire farmer and mum has turned historic family farm into an agritourism beacon
2
Tay Road Bridge at night.
Drivers face two weeks of Tay Road Bridge overnight closures
2