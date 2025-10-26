NHS Fife shared personal details about Sandie Peggie in secret emails to SNP ministers

NHS Fife disclosed private details about Sandie Peggie in secret emails to the government to explain her behaviour in the changing room row.

Ms Peggie was suspended after confronting trans doctor Beth Upton – who was born male – about the two sharing a female locker room at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

Dr Upton complained to health board bosses about the altercation on Christmas Eve in 2023 and Ms Peggie was penalised as a result.

The A&E nurse is suing NHS Fife in a lengthy employment tribunal, which has become a flashpoint controversy in the row over trans rights and women’s rights.

Confidential documents have now revealed her bosses told SNP ministers how her “personal circumstances” may have contributed to the argument.

What did the secret briefings reveal about Sandie Peggie’s ‘personal circumstances’?

In a string of secret briefings to officials, the health board shared information about her occupational health appointments and other internal employment matters.

The documents, uncovered by The Herald through a Freedom of Information request, date from June and July this year.

This is before and after the publication of a panel report that cleared Ms Peggie of any wrongdoing following an 18-month investigation for gross misconduct.

Ministers were told panel members “found that there is no conclusive evidence to support the allegations”.

However, they “were satisfied that this interaction between [Ms Peggie] and Dr Upton caused Dr Upton visible distress and impacted on her wellbeing”.

NHS Fife: ‘Sandie Peggie should have removed herself from the situation’

The briefings said the panel “took cognisance of the personal circumstances [Ms Peggie] was experiencing on December 24-25 and believe this may have contributed to the incident”.

This may relate to the sudden, heavy period the nurse experienced while at work, leaving her concerned that she may bleed through her scrubs.

On entering the changing rooms, she encountered Dr Upton.

The exact wording of the exchange between the pair remains disputed, but Ms Peggie claims she politely but firmly expressed her discomfort and embarrassment.

However, the health board told the Scottish Government that she should have had the “skills and knowledge to de-escalate or remove herself from this situation”.

They also claim the space was a “locker room and not a designated changing room”.

What is the nurse’s legal team saying?

Ms Peggie’s solicitor Margaret Gribbon has raised concerns over the contents of the emails.

She said: “Our client was concerned to learn about these disclosures and has asked me to write to Fife Health Board asking them to explain why they have divulged her personal data to third parties without her consent and with no redactions.

“She will consider next steps with her legal team once that explanation has been provided.”

The Herald said NHS Fife had been approached for comment, while the Scottish Government said it would be inappropriate to comment on the tribunal while proceedings are ongoing.

The emails add that Ms Peggie should “undertake a facilitated reflective practice discussion to consider her decision-making in relation to this incident”.

Health board bosses said: “This will be supported by a professional nurse adviser and should be recorded for submission as part of her next NMC revalidation.”

The mandatory three-year process is required by the NMC to maintain a nurse’s licence to practise, meaning this could potentially affect her future employment prospects.

According to the documents, Ms Peggie was also asked to “reflect on other ways that her concerns could have been escalated and resolved, such as via HR policies and procedures and line management or professional escalation”.

Judge Sandy Kemp, who presided over the employment hearing, and his team are expected to announce the verdict on the long-running case sometime in November.