Fife

Bid to demolish historic Glenrothes house scrapped

Developers have withdrawn their application to bulldoze Rothes House.

By Claire Warrender
Rothes House Glenrothes
An application to demolish fire-hit Rothes House in Glenrothes has been withdrawn. Image: Fife planning portal

Developers have scrapped plans to demolish a fire-hit listed building in Glenrothes.

Glenrothes Developments Ltd wanted to bring down 19th century Rothes House, which was all but destroyed in a blaze in May.

The historic former mill-owner’s house sat at the entrance to Tullis Russell papermill until it closed in 2011.

Fire damage to the roof of Rothes House, Glenrothes
Rothes House, Glenrothes, was damaged by fire. Image: Fife planning portal

Engineers said it was dangerous and beyond economic repair.

However, the demolition application prompted an objection from Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

The heritage body said the two-storey building was of special historical interest.

And they were not satisfied all efforts had been made to save it.

Fife Council then asked for more time to consider the plans.

Rothes House damage includes collapsed roof

However, the Fife planning portal shows the proposal has now been withdrawn.

No reason is given and Glenrothes Developments did not respond to The Courier’s enquiry.

The C-listed Rothes House in Glenrothes dates back to 1845.

It was built as the on-site home of papermill owners William Tullis and Agnes Russell, and later became Tullis Russell offices.

It is described as being in a gabled cottage-style with diamond plan chimney stacks.

However, it has not been occupied since the mill closed after two centuries of papermaking.

And damage caused by the May 7 fire includes a collapsed roof, unstable chimneys, broken stonework and water damage throughout.

