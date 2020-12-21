Something went wrong - please try again later.

Survivors of the Stonehaven rail crash are pursuing legal action as questions continue to be raised over why the incident happened.

It is understood that at least three survivors have approached Aberdeen legal firm Digby Brown for advice over suing for damages in connection with the incident.

The crash, which was the first fatal accident in the UK involving passengers on a train since 2007, happened when the Aberdeen to Glasgow service derailed after striking a landslip on August 12.

Three people died and a further six were taken to hospital with injuries.

It is understood a number of survivors are continuing to receive ongoing therapy and medical treatment as a result of the crash, four months on.

‘We are of the view that this incident was avoidable’

“We are of the view that this incident was avoidable,” said Neil Davidson, a partner at Digby Brown Solicitors in Aberdeen who is assisting some survivors involved in the derailment.

He added: “Our clients have many questions about the crash.

“Particularly, what series of events led to the crash occurring?

“We are going to assist them in receiving the answers to their questions.”

Digby Brown declined to comment on who they believe may have acted incorrectly on the morning of the derailment, but said they are carefully examining the situation from all angles.

An interim report said the train hit washed-out rocks and gravel, and stated that “slopes can fail with little indication of distress prior to failure if a sufficiently high volume of water falls locally.”

Prior to the crash, nearly a months’ worth of rain had fallen in just four hours.

Drainage in the area had been inspected in May of this year by Network Rail, with no defects recorded.

Investigators are still working to establish further details about the crash, including why it occurred, and how something similar can be prevented from happening again.

“Our clients eagerly await the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) final report in the hope it provides answers,” said Mr Davidson.

He added: “The RAIB will also, hopefully, identify lessons that can be learned and procedures that can be improved so an incident like this does not occur again in the future.

“In the meantime, we will continue to liaise with the authorities and organisations involved and continue to support our clients by ensuring they have access to expert healthcare professionals to assist with their recovery and wellbeing.”

‘This was a tragic incident that caused the unnecessary loss of three innocent lives’

The extent of the injuries sustained by the surviving individuals on board have not been confirmed but are not believed to have been serious.

The scale of the damages being sought by the claimants is also currently unknown.

“This was a tragic incident that caused the unnecessary loss of three innocent lives and unnecessary injuries to all of those involved and our condolences go to the families of the individuals who lost their lives,” Mr Davidson said.